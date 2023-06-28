Optical Coatings Market Size & Share to Surpass $23.28 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Optical Coatings Market is valued at USD 12.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 23.28 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Optical Coatings business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Optical Coatings, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Optical Coatings market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors that favorably affect the demand for Optical Coatings is the increasing demand for high-performance Optical Coatings in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare. These coatings are used for multiple applications, including anti-reflection, scratch resistance, glare reduction, and color enhancement, making them a crucial component of optical devices such as cameras, lenses, and mirrors.

Additionally, the growing investments in optical technology research and development are expected further to boost market growth in the coming years. Moreover, adopting advanced coating technologies that offer optimal performance at a lower cost is also anticipated to fuel the demand for Optical Coatings, propelling the market growth.

The North America Optical Coatings Market has been the largest recently due to the growing demand for modern optical devices in various end-use industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace, and defense. Ultraviolet, infrared, and anti-reflective coatings are widely used in camera lenses, eyeglasses, and mirrors. The United States dominates the North American Optical Coatings Market due to the presence of significant market players, such as PPG Industries Inc. and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. The growing emphasis on sustainable products and the rising demand for high-quality Optical Coatings are projected to fuel regional market growth in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Anti-Reflective Coatings to Drive the Market

The global Optical Coatings market is witnessing a growing demand for anti-reflective coatings due to their ability to enhance the clarity and quality of the optical device. Anti-reflective coatings are used in various applications such as eyeglasses, camera lenses, solar panels, and even telescope lenses to reduce light reflection and glare, making it easier for the user to view images and objects. The increasing use of optical devices in various industries, such as healthcare, aerospace, defense, and electronics, has fueled the demand for anti-reflective coatings. These coatings improve the performance and durability of optical devices, making them more efficient and reliable. Moreover, the need for anti-reflective coatings is driven by the growing awareness among consumers of the harmful UV rays and blue light emitted by electronic devices. These coatings protect the eyes from harmful radiation, reducing the risk of eye strain and fatigue, a major concern for people working in front of computer screens for extended periods.

Increase in Demand for Optical Coatings in Aerospace and Defense to Impact the Market

Optical Coatings play a vital role in the aerospace and defense industry as they enhance optical components' performance, durability, and reliability. The demands for Optical Coatings in this industry have been continuously rising in recent years, mainly due to advancements in technology and research. One of the main reasons for the rise in demand for Optical Coatings is their ability to improve the efficiency of optical components, such as lenses and mirrors, used in various aerospace and defense applications. These coatings enhance the quality of images and reduce the amount of light lost due to reflections, enhancing the accuracy of optical instruments used in various missions. The aerospace and defense industry requires Optical Coatings that withstand severe environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, and UV and IR radiation exposure. Hence, the demand for specialized Optical Coatings that can provide high levels of durability and reliability has increased in the industry. Moreover, technological advancements in the aerospace and defense industry have led to the development of new optical materials and components that require specialized coatings. For instance, the demand for thin film coatings for use in advanced displays, satellite communication systems, and infrared sensors has recently increased.

Top Players in the Global Optical Coatings Market

Top Trends in Global Optical Coatings Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Optical Coatings industry is the emergence of environment-friendly coatings. The demand for environment-friendly Optical Coatings is increasing as the world becomes more conscious of environmental sustainability. These coatings do not use harmful chemicals and pollutants that harm the environment.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Optical Coatings industry is the rising adoption of IoT devices. The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly gaining popularity across the globe. There has been an increase in demand for sensors, detectors, and other optical components used in IoT devices. This is likely to drive the demand for Optical Coatings.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Product Type, the Anti-Reflective Coatings category controls most of the Optical Coatings market's revenue due to the increasing demand in multiple end-use industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Anti-Reflective Coatings minimize glare and reflection on optical devices, providing improved contrast and optical clarity. The increasing popularity of smart devices and the increasing demand for high-quality optics in various industries will drive the growth of the Anti-Reflective Coatings segment in the Global Optical Coatings Market.

Based on the Technology, the Vacuum Deposition category has most of the Optical Coatings market's revenue. Vacuum deposition is considered a reliable and efficient method for depositing uniform coatings on optical components, fueling the demand for this segment in the market.

Based on the Application, the Electronics & Semiconductor segment is a significant part of the global Optical Coatings market. Increased demand for high-tech devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets has led to a surge in demand for Optical Coatings. These coatings enhance device performance, reduce glare, protect screens from scratches, and improve overall durability.



Top 10 Players Generates Most of the Revenue of Global Optical Coatings Market

The global Optical Coatings market is highly competitive due to the presence of many global & regional players. The market players are heavily investing in R&D to develop new and advanced Optical Coatings to meet the evolving market demands and stay ahead of their competitors. They also focus on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position. Some of the major players in the global Optical Coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., DuPont, SCHOTT, Essilor International, Zeiss Group, Optimax Systems Inc., Materion Corporation, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Inrad Optics, and VIAVI Solutions Inc. The market players also focus on expanding their geographic presence to increase their market share. For instance, DuPont recently opened a new facility in South Korea to expand its product portfolio and meet the demand for Optical Coatings in the APAC region.

High-Reflective Coatings Category in Optical Coatings Market to Generate Major Revenue

High-Reflective Coatings are a specific type of optical coating used to reflect light back toward its source. These specialized coatings are used in various applications, ranging from high-power laser systems to solar panels, optical mirrors, and scientific instruments. The Optical Coatings market is experiencing high growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality optical devices in various end-use industries, such as defense, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.

The high-reflective coatings segment in the global Optical Coatings market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period because of the rise in demand for high-performance optical devices in various industries. These coatings are designed to maximize the reflectivity of surfaces, which is critical for applications that require high optical efficiency, such as optical mirrors, retroreflectors, and broadband reflectors.

The growing demand for Optical Coatings with improved durability and stability drives the high-reflective coatings segment. High-reflective coatings offer excellent durability and resistance against environmental factors like moisture, heat, and chemicals. This makes them ideal for harsh environments and applications requiring high reliability and longevity.

Additionally, the use of high-reflective coatings in solar panels is expected to propel the growth of this segment in the Optical Coatings market. These coatings are used to increase the efficiency of solar panels by reflecting more sunlight toward the photovoltaic cells. This results in higher energy conversion rates and increased output power, critical for meeting the growing demand for renewable energy sources.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Optical Coatings Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Optical Coatings Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Anti-Reflective Coatings

High-Reflective Coatings

Beam-splitter Coatings

Filter Coatings

Transparent Conductive Coatings

Electrochromic Coatings

Other Product Types



By Technology

Vacuum Deposition

Sputtering Process

E-Beam Evaporation

Ion-Assisted Deposition

Other Technologies



By Application

Electronics & Semiconductors

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunications

Automotive & Transportation

Solar Power

Construction & Infrastructure

Healthcare

Other Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 23.28 Billion CAGR 8.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Alluxa Inc., Cascade Optical Corporation, Inrad Optics, Schott AG, PPG Industries Inc., JENOPTIK, SCHOTT, Gelest Inc., Optimax Systems Inc., Materion Corporation, DuPont, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Inrad Optics, VIAVI Solutions Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/optical-coatings-market-1884/customization-request

