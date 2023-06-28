Biotech Scale-up RiboPro Announces Funding Round To Support Preclinical Development and International Expansion

Oss, Netherlands, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dutch biotech scale-up RiboPro has initiated its Series A funding round for strengthening the company’s international presence and client connections. RiboPro has been established since 2020 and has completed several successful funding rounds. The company is in advancing conversations with several potential lead investors and plans to close around October. This funding round will help RiboPro deliver critical preclinical toxicology data, supporting high-value dealmaking with biopharma. Furthermore, the team specifically plans on utilizing the proceeds to grow its marketing, sales and business development operations. Opening an office in Boston and Southeast Asia will help them connect to local markets and boost brand awareness in those important markets.

RiboPro stands out from competitors because of its unique business model focussed on co-creation of medicines based on RiboPro’s proprietary technology. RiboPro combines their patented and patent pending technologies with their clients disease expertise, targets, and desired proteins, to develop novel medicines and IP. Then, the company manufactures, optionally tests, and ships the new drug candidate to the biotech or biopharma partner. Risk levels have been reduced for customers because RiboPro staff has conducted numerous experiments, validating the efficacy and safety of their offerings. Another major differentiator is that the integrated, mostly automated process allows for a faster turn-around, leading to high customer satisfaction.

“If you come to us, you get the technology, the manufacturing of both mRNA and LNPs, and even part of the testing, all under one roof. We have just one contract and one NDA, so we can get started quickly and the burden for sourcing of, and tech-transfer between, multiple partners is eliminated. Our optimized processes deliver results within days, which allows for more iteration cycles within drug development easier to learn from and incorporate into the product. We designed RiboPro’s processes to give drug-development professionals a seamless experience under a win-win model,” says CEO Sander Van Asbeck.

These features paint a picture of RiboPro being a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), but the actual business model is much more interesting and lucrative. RiboPro combines the high-value, relative long-horizon revenue outlook of a platform company with the low-risk, quick-return on investment properties of a CDMO. The model turns out to be highly synergistic, with each activity feeding customers, revenue and knowledge into the other. The platform side of the business receives royalties when milestones are met, and has a potential market of 10 billion, while the CDMO part is already profitable and has an outlook towards an annual revenue of up to 100 million. This competitive positioning makes RiboPro a one-stop-shop solution for smaller teams navigating the drug development process, while gaining interest from larger biopharmas.

RiboPro is already on the path to becoming a leader within the biotech community and future investments will only accelerate their growth. As a prime example, they have recently partnered with Ardena, a well-established CDMO that specializes in nanomedicines. With Ardena’s expertise in custom lipid process development, analytical development, and cGMP manufacturing, Ribopro’s proprietary portfolio of mRNA-related technologies and experience in mRNA synthesis and encapsulation will create an end-to-end solution for advanced mRNA and LNP production.

RiboPro’s primary mission is to transform medicine on a global scale. Uplifting the biological era of medicine is important to RiboPro’s team and they plan on utilizing the power of mRNA as a vehicle to change medicine for the better. As they grow, the company will continue to focus on using innovative processes to further improve material quality, development timelines, and develop the absolute best mRNA technology in their industry.

