TPC Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings to be Reported on Investor Call Wednesday, July 12, 2023

HOUSTON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group Inc. today announced that it will host a live investor call to share first quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 12 at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT). The investor call will be available to current noteholders and prospective investors who register on the Investor Portal of TPC Group’s website: www.tpcgrp.com/investors. Consistent with the Company’s 13% Notes indenture, the full 2022 financial results as well as the financial results for the first quarter of 2023 will be posted to the Company’s investor portal on Thursday, June 29 after market close.



About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of over 75 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.





