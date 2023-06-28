El Septimo’s Van Gogh “Pieta” Wins As Robb Report’s Best of Best Cigar

Los Angeles, CA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, a world leader in the manufacture of premium cigars, has just been globally recognized as the best cigar in the world, as announced in the 35th annual Best of Best issue of Robb Report, which named El Septimo’s Van Gogh “Pieta” cigar as Best of the Best winner for 2023. This exquisitely handrolled 9x56 Royal Salomon was chosen as the very best cigar to light up for very special occasions.

“More than 100 different New World (i.e. non-Cuban) cigars were tested for structure, draw, taste, and then smoked for overall evaluation, in order to narrow the number down to not just the best, but as is our style, the very best of the best,” said Robb Report’s long-time contributing editor Richard Carleton Hacker, who oversaw the annual competition as one of the world’s foremost authors specializing in spirits, wines and cigars, in addition to having authored eleven books published in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, and Russia. Only cigars that had been introduced from April 2022 to March 2023 qualified for this year’s Best of Best award.

While testing the Van Gogh “Pieta” cigar, Hacker noted that four different countries were represented in the tobaccos used, and that it had “…an underlying sweetness tempered with a bit of sophisticated brashness with a rich aroma.” A minimum of three cigars are smoked for each evaluation, and on smoking the third “Pieta” on his front porch, a neighbor walked by and commented, “Boy, that cigar smells good. I was going to say ‘Have a nice day,’ but it looks like you’re already having one.”

Obviously the editors of Robb Report agreed.

“This is a significant accomplishment for a new cigar that was released less than a year ago,” said Zaya Younan, Chairman and CEO of Younan Company, which owns El Septimo, a relatively new cigar company that has made giant strides in the past three years by introducing 40 different cigar blends and has opened four cigar lounges in the U.S. and Europe.

“I grew up in a very poor household, said Younan, “and one of the best motivations I had growing up was reading Robb Report magazine. It allowed me to dream and showed me all the beautiful things that exist in the world, so that one day, I could achieve the stature I saw in that magazine. Last year Robb Report covered our cigar lighters as an ultimate Christmas gift and now this year, our cigar has been chosen as the Best of the Best. To be in the world’s only true luxury lifestyle magazine a second year in a row is a dream come true for me, and is the best reward we could have received for our hard work.”

El Septimo’s Van Gogh “Pieta” retails at $760 a box. For more information, visit https://www.el-septimo.com/product/van-gogh/.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $5.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Propertie s .

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies including El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. Most recently the company entered the Wine & Spirits sector, with two Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan and Chateau Zaya, as well as El Septimo Cognac. The company also owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard.

Attachments