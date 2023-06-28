Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market to Surpass 157.41 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Expanding Food and Beverage Sector

Westford USA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the temperature controlled packaging solutions market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors. One of the key drivers is the growth of the food and beverages industry, especially the increasing demand for frozen foods. As consumers' preferences shift towards convenient and ready-to-eat frozen products, the need for effective temperature-controlled packaging solutions rises to ensure the quality and safety of these perishable goods.

Temperature controlled packaging solutions are crucial in ensuring the safe transport and storage of temperature-sensitive products in industries such as healthcare, food and beverage, and chemicals. These solutions are designed to maintain specific temperature ranges to preserve the integrity and quality of perishable goods during distribution.

Insulated Shipper Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Reliable Temperature Protection

The insulated shipper segment is poised to capture the largest revenue share in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for reliable temperature protection while transporting various products, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food items. Insulated shippers play a vital role in safeguarding these sensitive goods from temperature fluctuations that could compromise their quality, efficacy, or freshness.

The market in North America emerged as the dominant region in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market, accounting for over 40% of the revenue share. This significant market dominance can be attributed to various factors contributing to the region's strong position in the industry.

Active System Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Adoption of Active Thermal Systems

The active system segment is projected to exhibit a substantial revenue growth rate throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of active thermal systems, which utilize mechanical or electric power as an energy source to regulate and maintain the desired temperature of products during transportation or storage.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the temperature controlled packaging solutions market forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including expanding pharmaceutical and food and beverage companies in emerging economies such as India and China.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

In 2022, Sonoco ThermoSafe, a division of Sonoco Products Company, and United Cargo entered into a global charter agreement for the Pegasus ULD. This advanced temperature-controlled bulk shipping container offers pharmaceutical freight forwarders direct access to the Pegasus ULD containers through United Cargo. The partnership aims to enhance the transportation capabilities for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products, ensuring their integrity and quality throughout the supply chain.

DHL, a prominent global logistics company, recently introduced its SmartSensor Express solution. This innovative temperature monitoring solution is designed for high-value and temperature-sensitive shipments. With real-time temperature monitoring and alerts during transportation, the SmartSensor Express enables proactive intervention to prevent deviations from the required temperature range.

Key Questions Answered in Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

