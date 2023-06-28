Lex Sant Joins Oceana’s Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oceana, the largest international organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, announced today that Lex Sant, President of The Summit Foundation, has joined the organization’s Board of Directors. Oceana campaigns around the world to stop overfishing, protect ocean habitat, increase transparency, stop new offshore oil drilling, curb plastic pollution, and restore ocean abundance.



“Lex brings to Oceana a wealth of knowledge and experience in the nonprofit and philanthropic spaces,” said Oceana CEO Andrew Sharpless. “Lex gets things done. His insight will help us continue to win critical victories for the oceans, our biggest ally in the fight against climate change.”

“We are fortunate to have Lex join Oceana’s Board,” said Sam Waterston, Chair of Oceana’s Board of Directors. “His expertise and can-do attitude are a welcome addition to an already power roster of individuals whose commitment to ocean health and abundance inspires me every day.”

Sant has been a trustee of the Summit Foundation since 1991. Since 2015, he has served as President of the Sant Foundation, an affiliated family foundation with a focus on investment strategies and grantmaking. He has extensive nonprofit board experience, including serving on the executive committee of the board at The Trust for Public Land and, previously, at The Chesapeake Bay Foundation. He is past chair of Island Press.

“The Earth’s oceans are elemental to the wellbeing of our planet, yet addressing their threats, whether it be overfishing, acidification, or pollution, is far too neglected,” said Sant. “Oceana’s solutions-oriented approach to the most pressing challenges facing our oceans places it in an advantaged position at a time when progress has never been more valuable. The Earth cannot thrive without healthy oceans, and that’s why I am honored to take on this new role with Oceana to fight to protect them.”

Other Oceana Board Members include Keith Addis, Gaz Alazraki, Herbert M. Bedolfe III, Ted Danson, Nicholas Davis, Maya Gabeira, César Gaviria, María Eugenia Girón, Loic Gouzer, Jena King, Ben Koerner, Sara Lowell, Dr. Kristian Parker, Dr. Daniel Pauly, David Rockefeller, Jr., Susan Rockefeller, James Sandler, Simon Sidamon-Eristoff, Dr. Rashid Sumaila, Diana Thomson, Valarie Van Cleave, Elizabeth Wahler, Sam Waterston, Jean Weiss, and Antha Williams. More information on Oceana’s Board Members is available here.

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 275 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more.

