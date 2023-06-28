Deep charge Unveils Its Innovative Wireless Charging Technology

Boston, Massachusetts, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston-based innovative AI technology startup, DeepCharge, unveils its proprietary wireless charging solutions. The technology can turn any surface into a wireless charging surface, making it easy to keep all devices fully powered and ready to go. DeepCharge's focus is on high-tech universities, high-tech enterprises, and modern workspaces, with plans to expand to commercial places and public spaces before targeting the residential market.

One of DeepCharge's key innovations is its intelligent wireless charging system, which ensures energy efficiency, user experience, mobility, security, and safety. The system is designed to charge multiple devices simultaneously, including laptops, phones, tablets, medical devices, drones, power tools, kitchen appliances, and robots. With their seamless integration of both hardware and software, DeepCharge has created a robust and secure infrastructure for convenient and safe wireless charging.

DeepCharge's software is just as important as its hardware, offering different modules for energy management and monitoring, asset tracking and management, site visibility and management, and behavior analytics. This intelligent energy delivery enabled by the software ensures cost savings and efficient management. The infrastructure also allows building management software to control and optimize other devices.

Moreover, DeepCharge's unique technology extends beyond hardware and software and includes furniture integration. They plan to work with furniture manufacturers and office technology suppliers to integrate their wireless charging technology into new furniture designs, making charging devices even more convenient.

DeepCharge's wireless charging system is safe and efficient. The system uses non-radiative technology to shape and deliver energy only to specific locations on the surface, ensuring safe charging. The company also emphasizes the importance of safety in wireless charging and has a certified organization ensuring the system's safety. DeepCharge's infrastructure is an open system, allowing for various types of integration with their software.

The company's go-to-market strategy revolves around its channel partners, including value-added resellers and managed service providers who work with enterprise companies. They plan to work with companies that sell audio and visual equipment, providing DeepCharge as an add-on value. They also plan to work with device manufacturers and accessory companies.

DeepCharge's early access program was launched this year, and they are already working with universities on a pilot program. The system's ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously, energy efficiency, and seamless integration of hardware and software provide a unique and robust solution for wireless charging.

DeepCharge's wireless charging technology is an innovative solution for a more efficient and convenient way of charging devices. With their unique software and hardware, they seek to transform the world of charging solutions. With its intelligent wireless charging system, DeepCharge is set to provide a robust and secure infrastructure for convenient and safe wireless charging, benefiting both users and the business.

Media Contact

Name: Yousof Naderi

Email: press@deepcharge.io







