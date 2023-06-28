Guggenheim Securities Hires John Plaster to Expand Power, Utilities & Renewables Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners announced today that John Plaster will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Plaster will commence work at Guggenheim in September and will lead the firm’s Power, Utilities & Renewables investment banking practice together with Senior Managing Director Jim Schaefer. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.



“We are excited to welcome John to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “John is an extraordinary banker who fits well with our collaborative culture. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to build on our leading franchises in power, utilities, and energy transition.”

Mr. Plaster will join Guggenheim with more than 25 years of investment banking experience with Barclays and previously Lehman Brothers. He most recently served as Head of Power & Utilities Investment Banking for the Americas at Barclays. Prior to joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Plaster worked as an attorney in the Corporate Finance Group of Shearman & Sterling. He currently serves as Co-Chair of the Edison Electric Institute’s Wall Street Advisory Group. Mr. Plaster holds a JD degree, with highest honors – Order of the Coif – from Vanderbilt University Law School and a BA in Economics, cum laude, from Wabash College.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

