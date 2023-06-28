New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Projectors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463996/?utm_source=GNW

The global projectors market is expected to grow from $10.81 billion in 2022 to $11.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The projectors market is expected to reach $14.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The projector market consists of sales of laser projectors and LED projectors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A projector is a device that uses light to project images or videos onto a flat surface, such as a screen or a wall, for large-scale viewing. It is widely used for commercial purposes.



North America was the largest region in the Projectors market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of projectors are home theatre projectors, business projectors, and portable projectors.A home theatre projector refers to a device used to project video content onto a large screen or wall in a home theatre or living room environment.



The various technology includes DLP(digital light processing), LCD(liquid crystal display), LCOS (liquid crystal on silicon), and various dimensions such as 2D, and 3D.These are distributed through various distribution channels such as hypermarkets, electronic malls, specialty stores, online retail, and other distribution channels.



These are used in various applications such as business, education, home, cinema and other applications.



The increase in demand for projector screens in the educational sectors is driving the growth of the projector market going forward.Education is a place where execute advanced teaching techniques to students for a better learning experience.



Projectors play a major role in projecting their presentation content to a larger and clear picture than the actual size of the picture, mainly in the education sector.For example, in Jan 2022, according to the report by eLearning industry, a US-based e-learning journal website, the eLearning industry rose to more than $240 billion.



Additionally, the worth of the E-learning market is predicted to hike by $374 Billion by 2026. Therefore the demand for projector screens in the educational sectors is driving the growth of the projectors market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the projectors market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for migrating to provide Home theatre projectors which became one of the most preferred categories.



Home theatre set-up became the most suitable and comfortable choice when people were compelled to stay indoors.For instance, in Nov 2022, ViewSonic, a US-based company operating in projectors launched 2 new projectors.



These projectors include a third-generation LED technology that provides brighter visuals and a built-in Harman Kardon speaker for an enhanced audio experience, suitable for any home screenings of movies, and video games.



In August 2021, BenQ, a Taiwan-based consumer electronics company operating in projectors collaborated with Fly Elise-ng, a Netherlands-based software company that develops multi-projector designs. Through this partnership, both companies provide better consultancy and integration possibilities through multi-projector systems.



The countries covered in the Projectors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The projectors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides projectors market statistics, including projectors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a projectors market share, detailed projectors market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the projectors industry. This projectors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

