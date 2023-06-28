Guggenheim Securities Hires Shail Mehta to Expand Clean Energy Investment Banking

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Shail Mehta will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Mehta will join the firm’s Power, Utilities & Renewables investment banking practice and will lead the group’s coverage in renewable energy and related services and technologies. He will commence work at Guggenheim in September and will be based in the firm’s New York office.

“Shail is a leading advisor to companies as they address all aspects of energy transition,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Sustainability is a major initiative within our firm, and we look forward to Shail’s expertise and leadership as we continue building on this scale effort.”

Mr. Mehta will join Guggenheim with more than 25 years of power and clean energy investment banking and consulting experience. He most recently served as Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Clean Energy Transition Investment Banking at Citi. Prior to his time at Citi, Mr. Mehta was a member of the Power and Renewable Energy Investment Banking groups at Barclays and Lehman Brothers. He began his career in power markets consulting, having worked at Charles River Associates and Putnam, Hayes & Bartlett. Mr. Mehta holds an MBA degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management and a BA in Economics from Brandeis University.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Securities

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com