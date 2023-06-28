Edible Packaging Market Size to Worth Around USD 2.8 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edible packaging market size was valued at USD 0.84 billion in 2022. The ingredients used to create edible packaging are all natural, biodegradable, and derived from plants. It is frequently used to stop food contamination caused by air, moisture, and solute. Additionally, it reduces waste, stops microbiological development and unwanted chemical reactions, improves the quality and safety of food products, and lengthens their shelf life. In contrast to its substitutes, edible packaging may be eaten without having to be opened and discarded. It is currently gaining popularity due to its environmental friendliness across the world. The rise in processed food consumption, rising household income, and customers' increasing demand for sanitary and long-lasting goods all contribute to the expansion of the edible packaging industry globally. In addition, the rapid urbanisation of emerging economies and the rapid increase in the population base are enhancing the market's potential.



This market will experience significant growth over the upcoming years as edible packaging materials are increasingly used to package food goods. This market is expected to expand in the near future due to rising consumer awareness of the benefits of edible packaging, such as its ease of handling while preserving product quality and shelf life. However, its use may be somewhat constrained in the years to come due to the high cost of the packaging equipment and high-quality films used in edible packaging. The market may face difficulties in the next years due to the growing popularity of modified atmosphere packaging.

One of the market's emerging trends is consumers shifting their preferences in favour of decreasing product waste. The use of edible packaging extends product shelf life while reducing trash sent to landfills. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising environmental concerns and the need for a sustainable environment would encourage the market expansion of edible packaging. One of the new market trends that is anticipated to promote market expansion is the main manufacturer's ongoing product innovation in a sustainable packaging solution. To replace polluting plastic materials and enhance storage, safety, and shelf life, University of Nottingham researchers, for instance, produced 100% biodegradable and edible food packaging in November 2020 using plant carbohydrates and proteins. In response to the increased need for environmental sustainability, this action has been taken.

Regional Snapshots

Over the projected period, North America will influence the edible packaging market. Large consumer base for edible packaging solutions, paradigm shift away from single-use plastics to edible alternatives to reduce packaging waste, Canada and the United States holding the largest share, rising need for packaged food products due to change in lifestyle, businesses enabling innovation advances and abandoning the traditional methods of packaging, rising usage of edible packaging by food service industry channels and food and beverage producers in its product form to reduce packaging waste In addition, the existence of several food packaging manufacturers, a sizable processed food and pharmaceutical industry, expanding advances in edible packaging, particularly in the US, and a large number of edible packaging manufacturers all contribute to market expansion.

Report highlights

Food & beverage and pharmaceuticals are the two main end-user sectors in the global edible packaging industry. In the food and beverage industry, the product is widely used to package a range of meals, including fresh food, cake and confectionery, baby food, dairy products, and functional foods.

The most popular substance on the global market is protein. In 2018, the protein material category led the market with a 45.6% worldwide sales share.

The largest share of the global market was in North America. Due to the existence of substantial pharmaceutical and processed food industries as well as a sizable number of producers of edible packaging, it now has a prominent position on the global market.

As people become more motivated to stop wasting packaging materials, the market for edible packaging is growing.

Recent developments

In November 2020, researchers from the University of Nottingham created edible food packaging that is 100 percent biodegradable and produced from plant proteins and carbohydrates to replace polluting plastic materials and enhance storage, safety, and shelf life. In response to the increased need for environmental sustainability, this action has been taken.





Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2028 USD 2.14 Billion CAGR 14.31% from 2022 to 2030 North America Market Share 36.2% in 2021 Europe Market Share 29% in 2021 Protein Segment Revenue Share 48.9% in 2021 Key Players WikiCell Designs Inc. (U.S.), Safetraces, Inc. (U.S.), JRF Technology, LLC (U.S.), Tipa Corp (Israel), MonoSol, LLC (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K.), Interpack (U.S.), Evoware (Indonesia), Coveris Holdigs, (U.S.), Devro plc (U.K.), Dupont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Watson, Inc. (U.S.), Ingredion Inc (U.S.), Nagase & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Pace International LLC (U.S.)

Market dynamics

Drivers

The market for edible packaging is expanding due to the increased desire to eliminate wasteful use of packaging materials. About one-third of the rubbish in the world is packaging. Recycling of solid trash is therefore necessary in order to decrease the garbage produced on land due to increased awareness of environmental issues including solid waste disposal and reducing the quantity of waste created on landfills. The use of edible packaging helps keep trash out of landfills. The industry is expanding since edible packaging is being used more frequently to keep items fresher longer. Growing safety concerns and efficient space use are once more driving industry expansion. The desire for edible packaging is being driven by the product's capacity to have a longer shelf life, which also minimizes waste. They are an excellent choice for the packaging of various food goods since they are simple to tamper with. Consequently, the increased demand for food items with longer shelf lives is fueling market expansion.

Restraints

The development of the edible packaging market over the forecast period may be hampered by high regulatory requirements. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration must deem the edible films to be generally safe. Additionally, water soluble polymer must be used to make the edible films, and they must be produced on equipment deemed appropriate for handling food items. If the constituents in edible polymers are likely to cause allergies, they should be specified on the label.

Opportunities

It is anticipated that changing consumer preferences from traditional case-ready packaging to portion-size packaging would offer important growth prospects. Consumers can utilise the necessary amounts of meat thanks to portion-sized packaging for food goods, which also helps to reduce food waste. The market for edible packaging is thus anticipated to see tremendous development prospects as a result. Thus, it is anticipated that increasing adoption of portion-size packaging would encourage market growth for edible packaging in the near future.

Challenges

The expansion of the market is anticipated to be constrained by edible packaging materials' high cost. The initial cost of one tonne of edible films can range from $3,000 to $36,000, according to Coherent Market Insights report, depending on the quality and size of the equipment. So, it is anticipated that the high price of edible packaging would restrain market expansion.

One of the main problems limiting edible packaging's utilisation is the need for supplementary packing. Over the forecast period, this factor is anticipated to restrain the market expansion of edible packaging.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Protein

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Others

By Source

Plant

Animal

By Packaging Process

Antimicrobial

Nanotechnology

Electrohydrodynamic

Coatings

Microorganism





By End-User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





