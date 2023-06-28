Tapioca Syrup Market Size Will Attain USD 531 Million by 2030 Growing at 6.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Tapioca Syrup Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Tapioca Syrup Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global tapioca syrup market size was valued at USD 321 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 531 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

The report analyzes the global tapioca syrup industry drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the tapioca syrup market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/tapioca-syrup-market



What is Tapioca Syrup? How big is the Tapioca Syrup Industry?

Report Overview:

Tapioca syrup is a natural sweetener derived from tapioca starch, which is extracted from the cassava plant (Manihot esculenta). It is a versatile and increasingly popular alternative to traditional sweeteners like cane sugar, corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners. Tapioca syrup offers a range of benefits, including its natural origin, clean label appeal, and lower glycemic index compared to refined sugars. One of the key advantages of tapioca syrup is its natural origin. It is free from artificial additives, colors, and flavors, making it a desirable choice for consumers seeking clean labels and natural food products. Tapioca syrup is derived from cassava, a root vegetable widely cultivated in tropical and subtropical regions, such as Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa. The tapioca syrup market has witnessed growth due to the increasing demand for natural and clean-label sweeteners. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their dietary choices and are seeking healthier alternatives to refined sugars. Tapioca syrup's natural attributes, lower glycemic index, and versatility have contributed to its popularity and adoption by manufacturers in the food and beverage industry.





Global Tapioca Syrup Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

Increased consumer health awareness is the primary driver of the demand for natural and healthier sweeteners from the major end-use industries. Tapioca syrup is increasingly used in food, drinks, dairy, and medicines because it is more nutritious than sucrose, has less calories & carbohydrates, and is a plant-based alternative. The expansion of the market for baked goods, candies, ready-to-drink drinks, and other commodities is helping the tapioca syrup business's growth. The industry is supported by increased disposable incomes, a growing retail sector, improved living standards, and technological advancements.

Throughout the forecast period, the demand for tapioca syrup in a variety of applications is projected to increase due to the rising popularity of organic and vegan food products. Over the projected period, this is anticipated to have a favorable effect on tapioca syrup market growth. Many businesses are providing healthier product choices in response to the rising demand for tapioca syrup as a flavoring component in various food products. On the other hand, the factors such as availability of substitutes, price volatility, and lack of awareness in emerging economies might be hampering the market growth during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [227+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/tapioca-syrup-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 321 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 531 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, American Key Food Products, Cargill, Incorporated, SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd, Ingredion, Tapioca Starch Industry Co. Ltd, EIAMHENG TAPIOCA STARCH INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Psaltry International Limited, Dadtco Philafrica B.V., Tapioca Vietnam, Lentus Foods & Agro Ltd, and kengSeng Group Of Company among others. Key Segment By Source, By DE Level, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options





Tapioca Syrup Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global tapioca syrup industry is segmented based on source, DE level, form, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the source, the global market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The segment of conventional tapioca syrup appeals to consumers who prioritize affordability and accessibility. It targets individuals who may not specifically seek organic or premium-priced products but still desire a natural alternative to refined sugars. Moreover, Tapioca syrup sourced from conventional methods finds applications in various industries, including food, beverage, confectionery, bakery, and more. It is used as a sweetener in a diverse range of products, such as baked goods, snacks, sauces, beverages, and processed foods. Thereby, propelling the segment growth.

Based on the DE level, the global tapioca syrup industry is divided into <40, 40 to 60, >60, and high maltose. Based on the form, the global tapioca syrup industry is bifurcated into tapioca syrup, tapioca maltodextrins, and tapioca syrup solids. Based on the application, the market is segmented into bakery, beverages, bars and cereals, confectionery and snacks, dressings and sauces, dairy, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others.

The global Tapioca Syrup market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By DE Level

<40

40 to 60

>60

High Maltose

By Form

Tapioca Syrup

Tapioca Maltodextrins

Tapioca Syrup Solids

By Application

Bakery

Beverage

Bars and Cereals

Confectionery and Snacks

Dressings and Sauces

Dairy

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Browse the full “Tapioca Syrup Market By Source (Organic And Conventional), By DE Level (<40, 40 To 60, >60 And High Maltose), By Form (Tapioca Syrup, Tapioca Maltodextrins, And Tapioca Syrup Solids), By Application (Bakery, Beverage, Bars & Cereals, Confectionery & Snacks, Dressings & Sauces, Dairy, Pharmaceuticals, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030?"- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tapioca-syrup-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Tapioca Syrup market include -

Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

American Key Food Products

Cargill

Incorporated

SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd

Ingredion

Tapioca Starch Industry Co. Ltd

EIAMHENG TAPIOCA STARCH INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

Psaltry International Limited

Dadtco Philafrica B.V.

Tapioca Vietnam

Lentus Foods & Agro Ltd

kengSeng Group Of Company

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Tapioca Syrup market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Tapioca Syrup market size was valued at around US$ 321 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 531 million by 2030.

The increasing demand for natural and clean-label products is expected to propel the growth of the tapioca syrup market during the forecast period.

Based on the source, the organic segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Based on the form, the tapioca syrup segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/tapioca-syrup-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Tapioca Syrup industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Tapioca Syrup Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Tapioca Syrup Industry?

What segments does the Tapioca Syrup Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Tapioca Syrup Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Source, By DE Level, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7297



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global tapioca syrup market over the forecast period. The regional growth is driven by several factors including the growing disposable income of the population and the increasing prevalence of chronic disease which includes diabetes and others. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in India, it is estimated that 77 million adults over the age of 18 have type 2 diabetes and that almost 25 million are prediabetics (with an increased risk of getting the disease in the future). More than 50% of people may not know they have diabetes, which can cause serious health problems if not caught early and managed. Thus, the aforementioned facts support the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2022, Cargill increased the processing capabilities of its sweetener facility in Cikande, Indonesia, more than doubling the company's ability to produce organic, non-GMO tapioca syrup in response to persistent market demand for ingredients that are label-friendly.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/tapioca-syrup-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Candy Market By Product Type (Chocolate Candy And Non-Chocolate Candy), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/candy-market



By Product Type (Chocolate Candy And Non-Chocolate Candy), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Kosher Beef Market By Cuts (Brisket, Loin, Shank, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/kosher-beef-market



By Cuts (Brisket, Loin, Shank, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Modified Wheat Starch Market By Type (Organic Starch And General Starch), By Application (Drug Formulations, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Textile Manufacturing, Paper, And Cosmetics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/modified-wheat-starch-market



By Type (Organic Starch And General Starch), By Application (Drug Formulations, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Textile Manufacturing, Paper, And Cosmetics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Plant-Based Snacks Market By Nature (Organic And Conventional), By Type (Wafers, Cookies, And Snack Bars), By Source (Vegetables, Cereals, Legumes, Fruits, And Tubers), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, And Convenience Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plant-based-snacks-market



By Nature (Organic And Conventional), By Type (Wafers, Cookies, And Snack Bars), By Source (Vegetables, Cereals, Legumes, Fruits, And Tubers), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, And Convenience Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales And Indirect Sales), By Processing (Dutch-Processing And Natural), By Content (High-Fat, Medium-Fat, And Low-Fat), By End Users (Chocolate Drinks, Protein Shakes, Cappuccino Mixes, Milk Beverages, And Energy Drinks), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/chocolate-powdered-drinks-market



By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales And Indirect Sales), By Processing (Dutch-Processing And Natural), By Content (High-Fat, Medium-Fat, And Low-Fat), By End Users (Chocolate Drinks, Protein Shakes, Cappuccino Mixes, Milk Beverages, And Energy Drinks), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: Sesame Milk Market By Flavor (Vanilla, Chocolate, Unsweetened Original, Original, Chocolate Hazelnut, And Others), By Type (Black Sesame Seed Milk And White Sesame Seed Milk), By Packaging Type (Tetra And Bottle), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sesame-milk-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?