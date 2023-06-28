Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Arrow Financial Corp. (“Arrow Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AROW) between March 12, 2022 and May 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that Arrow Financial maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting. As a result, the Company was at an increased risk of not timely filing one or more of its periodic financial reports with the SEC as required by the NASDAQ’s listing requirements and at an increased risk of being delisted from the NASDAQ. Even after the Company disclosed deficiencies in its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, Arrow Financial downplayed the severity of these issues and the associated risks. When Defendants finally disclosed Arrow Financial’s inability to file its annual and quarterly reports with the SEC due to lack of internal controls over financial reporting, Arrow Financial’s stock declined, harming shareholders.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Arrow Financial should contact the Firm prior to the August 22, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .