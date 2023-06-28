Tendonitis Treatment Market Size is projected to reach USD 257.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.27%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendonitis is an inflammation or irritation of the tendon, a flexible but inelastic tissue cord connecting bone to muscle. Tendonitis is acute. Tendonitis causes pain, limited mobility, and diminished muscle strength. Tendonitis causes tenderness, frozen shoulder, and edemas.

Tendonitis affects the knees, elbows, heels, shoulders, thumb bases, Achilles tendon, and wrists. Swimmer's shoulder, golfer's elbow, tennis elbow, and jumper's knee are frequent types of tendonitis. Tendonitis can be induced by exercise- or work-related injuries. Most at risk are older adults, especially athletes. Tendonitis must be treated appropriately to avoid tendon ruptures and progressive tendinosis. Untreated tendinitis can cause tendonitis.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 257.87 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 193.03 billion CAGR 3.27% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Treatment, Condition Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AstraZeneca, AKSIGEN, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Merck and Co., Inc., Pfizer, 3M, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teikoku Pharma USA Inc., DJO Global Inc., Almatica Pharma, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Zimmer Biomet Key Market Opportunities Diverse Sports Create New Opportunities Key Market Drivers Sports-Related Injuries Will Grow the Market

As The Population Ages, Cases Rise

Key Highlights

The global tendonitis treatment market size was valued at USD 193.03 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 257.87 billion by 2030 , increasing at a CAGR of 3.27% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at and is predicted to reach at , increasing at a from 2022 to 2030. By Treatment, the Global Tendonitis Treatment Market is segmented into Therapeutic treatment and surgical treatment. Therapeutic treatment dominated the market for tendinitis treatment.

the Global Tendonitis Treatment Market is segmented into Therapeutic treatment and surgical treatment. Therapeutic treatment dominated the market for tendinitis treatment. By Condition, the Global Tendonitis Treatment Market is segmented into Tennis Elbow, Golfer's Elbow, Pitcher's Elbow, Jumper's Knee, Swimmer's Shoulder, and Achilles tendonitis. Achilles tendonitis led the market.

the Global Tendonitis Treatment Market is segmented into Tennis Elbow, Golfer's Elbow, Pitcher's Elbow, Jumper's Knee, Swimmer's Shoulder, and Achilles tendonitis. Achilles tendonitis led the market. By Region, the Global Tendonitis Treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to an increase in the number of tendonitis surgeries in the region and rising disposable income, Asia Pacific dominated the market for tendinitis therapy.

Sports-Related Injuries Will Grow the Market

Increased sports participation is a leading cause of soft tissue injuries globally and a major market driver. Work opportunities and a desire for fitness have led more people to choose sports as a job or hobby. It could hurt them. Achilles tendinopathy affects 40.0% to 50% of competitive runners, a study found.

Tendonitis is growing more common (5-10 instances per 100,000), which will boost tendonitis treatment sales. Physical therapy, over-the-counter pain medications, and surgical procedures have surged in popularity, fueling market development.

As The Population Ages, Cases Rise to Drive Market Growth

Tendonitis is an inflammation or infection of a thick fibrous cord connecting muscle and bone. This condition is more common in older populations. As the world's population ages, the tendonitis treatment market should expand.

Well-aligned connective tissue allows muscles to move bone. Average annual tendon injuries are 32 million. Tendinopathies account for 50% of all sports-related injuries due to an ageing population. This drives the global tendonitis treatment market.

Diverse Sports Create New Opportunities

The number of people participating in sports has increased, which aligns with the trend toward a healthy lifestyle. Despite this, more people are considering sports careers. These factors have increased the number of sports events held worldwide, which has increased the likelihood of athlete injuries. Businesses involved in the global tendonitis treatment market are expected to profit from this scenario. This will create market opportunities.





Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the global tendonitis treatment market.

Due to an increase in tendinitis surgeries and disposable income, Asia-Pacific dominated the tendonitis treatment market in 2021, accounting for 71% of the revenue. The region's tendonitis treatment market has great growth potential due to the increasing number of local medical device manufacturers and tendonitis sufferers. Other market drivers include ongoing research, an increase in tendonitis treatment drugs in China and Japan, and an increase in sports injuries.

Lain America is predicted to have the greatest CAGR, at 3.87 percent. Latin America's large number of medical facilities and hospitals that offer tendonitis patients surgical and therapeutic choices is a key element in the market's growth. Several highly regarded surgeons, physicians, and other medical experts from foreign nations have partnered with Latin American hospitals to establish revolutionary treatment methods.

In North America, huge players and increasing healthcare spending will fuel growth. The market will grow. North America has a more aware people than other places.





Segmentation of Tendonitis Treatment Market

By Treatment

Therapeutic Treatment

Hot and Cold Therapy

Physical Therapy

Shockwave Therapy

Surgical Treatment

By Condition

Tennis Elbow

Golfer's Elbow

Pitcher's Elbow

Jumper's Knee

Swimmer's Shoulder

Achilles Tendonitis

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

Recent Developments

December 2021 - An exoskeleton knee brace that is about 30% lighter than standard models was developed by Delsson, a Singapore-based engineering firm, in partnership with 3D printing experts at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, in December 2021.

July 2021 - Clinical-stage cell therapy and regenerative medicine company InGeneron Inc. announced in July 2021 that it had published results of the world's first comprehensive immunohistochemical evaluation of adult tendon repair following local injection of fresh, uncultured and undamaged autologous cells from adipose tissue (UA-ADRCs).





