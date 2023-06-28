[Latest] Global Surgical Tubing Market Size/Share Worth USD 4200 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.0%: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

NEW YORK, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Surgical Tubing Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global surgical tubing market size was valued at USD 2200 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4200 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Surgical Tubing Market Overview:

Surgical tubing is a flexible and hollow tube specifically designed for medical and surgical applications. It is an essential component used in a wide range of medical procedures, providing a conduit for fluid transfer, drainage, suction, and other functions within the healthcare industry. Surgical tubing is commonly made from various materials, including natural rubber, synthetic materials such as silicone and latex, and thermoplastic elastomers like polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Each material offers specific properties such as flexibility, durability, biocompatibility, and resistance to chemicals and sterilization methods, making them suitable for different medical applications.

The tubing is available in various sizes, diameters, and lengths to accommodate different medical requirements. The dimensions are chosen based on factors such as the intended use, flow rate of fluids, compatibility with medical devices, and anatomical site of application. Surgical tubing can be customized to meet specific needs, such as reinforced walls for added strength or specialized connectors or adaptors. In medical settings, surgical tubing finds wide application in procedures such as intravenous therapy, blood transfusions, enteral feeding, catheterization, respiratory support, wound drainage, and many more. It plays a vital role in maintaining the sterility of the surgical environment, facilitating fluid management, and ensuring patient safety.

Global Surgical Tubing Market: Growth Factors

The primary drivers driving the global surgical tubing market are the growing incidence of chronic diseases among individuals and the increase in the elderly population throughout the world, which is raising the need for healthcare services. The market is impacted by government attempts, particularly in developing countries, to improve the healthcare infrastructure as well as increased financing and investment from both the public and private sectors. The necessity for single-use or disposable healthcare devices increases because of the growing population concerned about hospital-acquired infections, which also serves as a major market driver for surgical tubing.

The expansion of the surgical tubing market is accelerated by the trend toward less invasive medical procedures and the rise in demand for surgical instruments, including tubing, from the healthcare industry. Additionally, growing healthcare costs, increased disposable income, higher living standards, and manufacturing alliances all have a beneficial impact on the surgical tubing industry. Additionally, the expansion of the medical industry and the rising popularity of minimally invasive operations present the lucrative potential for market participants for surgical tubing throughout the anticipated timeframe.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2200 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4200 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.0% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Zeus Industrial Products Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, RAUMEDIC AG, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Tekni-Plex., Kent Elastomer Products, THE RUBBER COMPANY, Freudenberg, MicroLumen Inc., Gray Line Corporation Inc., Polyzen, AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd., A.P. Extrusion Incorporated, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, D&B Industrial Group, Medtronic, MDC, and Lvd Biotech among others. Key Segment By Material, By Structure, By Application, By End User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Surgical Tubing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global surgical tubing industry is segmented based on material, structure, application, end user, and region.

Based on the material, the global market is bifurcated into polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic elastomer, thermoplastic polyurethane, silicone, and others. The thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to capture a considerable market share during the forecast period. TPEs are a class of polymers that combine the characteristics of elastomers (rubber-like elasticity) and thermoplastics (moldability and processability). They offer a balance of flexibility, durability, and ease of manufacturing. Additionally, TPE surgical tubing finds application in various medical procedures and settings. It is used in intravenous therapy, blood transfusions, catheterization, respiratory support, wound drainage, and other fluid transfer applications. TPE tubing's flexibility and biocompatibility make it suitable for applications requiring easy manipulation and patient comfort. Thus, the properties and wide range of applications of TPEs are expected to fuel the growth of the industry.

Based on the structure, the global surgical tubing industry is divided into single-lumen, multi-lumen, braided tubing, and others. Based on the application, the global surgical tubing industry is bifurcated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, trauma surgery, and others. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The global Surgical Tubing market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

By Structure

Single-Lumen

Multi-Lumen

Braided Tubing

Others

By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Trauma Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Surgical Tubing market include -

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Zeus Industrial Products Inc

Teleflex Incorporated

RAUMEDIC AG

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Tekni-Plex.

Kent Elastomer Products

THE RUBBER COMPANY

Freudenberg

MicroLumen Inc.

Gray Line Corporation Inc.

Polyzen

AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.

A.P. Extrusion Incorporated

Cook Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

D&B Industrial Group

Medtronic

MDC

Lvd Biotech

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Surgical Tubing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.0% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Surgical Tubing market size was valued at around US$ 2200 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4200 million by 2030.

The growing prevalence of chronic disease coupled with the rising geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the surgical tubing market over the forecast period.

Based on the material, the polyvinyl chloride segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the orthopaedic surgery segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Surgical Tubing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Surgical Tubing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Surgical Tubing Industry?

What segments does the Surgical Tubing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Surgical Tubing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material, By Structure, By Application, By End User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is driven by several factors such as increasing surgical procedures, the presence of key market players, stringent regulatory standards, technological advancements, rising orthopedic implants, and the growing prevalence of chronic disease. For instance, North America witnesses a high volume of surgical procedures, including various surgeries ranging from routine to complex. Surgical tubing is an essential component used in these procedures for fluid transfer, drainage, and other functions, contributing to the growth of the market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, GlobalMed Inc. (Canada) and Schauenburg-Truplast (China) has been acquired by Molded Devices, Inc. (MDI), a producer of high-precision, value-added plastic component manufacturing solutions for medical and non-medical applications. Through the worldwide expansion plan, the merging of GlobalMed and MDI significantly strengthens their capabilities for medical device OEMs.

