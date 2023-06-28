New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mining And Oil And Gas Field Machinery Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463983/?utm_source=GNW

, Baker Hughes Company, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Sandvik AB, Epiroc AB, The Liebherr Group, Hitachi Ltd., Terex Corporation, United Heavy Machinery, Taiyuan Heavy Industry Co.Ltd., and Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.



The global mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market is expected to grow from $332.26 billion in 2022 to $355.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market is expected to reach $445.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market includes revenues earned by entities from services such as mineral and stone beneficiating machinery manufacturing, water well drilling machinery manufacturing, and derrick oil and gas field type manufacturing.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Mining and oil-Gas field machinery manufacturing refers to the production of heavy equipment and machines used in the mining, oil, and gas machinery sectors. These machines are used in mining, quarrying, tunnelling, construction, geological exploration, and blasting to drill through both soft and hard rock.



North America was the largest region in the mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market in 2022. The regions covered in mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing are oil and gas field machinery and equipment, mining machinery and equipment, and others.Oil and gas field machinery refer to businesses whose main activity is producing tools and machinery for use in drilling water wells or oil and gas wells, including mobile drilling rigs.



These are used in various applications such as on-shore, and off-shore.



The increased oil exploration is expected to propel the growth of the mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market going forward.Oil exploration is the process of looking into locations where there may be abundant oil and natural gas resources beneath the surface of the earth.



Oil exploration is used in mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing for drilling water wells and blasting natural gas extraction wells, including portable drilling rigs for oil and gas fields. For instance, in December 2022, according to a report shared by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a US-based government agency, in 2021, the proven reserves of US crude oil and lease condensate had grown by 6.2 billion barrels (16 percent), to 44.4 billion barrels. Additionally, the oil production in the US was 11.2 million barrels per day in 2020 and increased to 11.6 million barrels per day in 2021. Therefore, the increasing oil exploration is driving the growth of the mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing markets.Major companies operating in mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Komatsu Mining Corp., a US-based manufacturer and servicer of heavy equipment, introduced Joy 02ESV scoops equipped with OptiDrive technology. It is a true utility workhorse in soft rock mining and was developed specifically for these next-generation 240-volt machines. This OptiDrive technology is capable of handling multiple tasks, including cleaning, dusting rocks, replenishing supplies, and maintenance. Additionally, OptiDrive can increase motor performance, increase operator productivity, improve reliability, and help lower maintenance costs and is ideal for mining applications.



In September 2022, Epiroc AB., a Sweden-based manufacturer of mining and infrastructure equipment, acquired AARD Mining Equipment Pvt. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Epiroc AB. aims to broaden its selection of underground products and establish a stronger presence on the continent of Africa. AARD Mining Equipment Pvt. Ltd. is a South Africa-based manufacturer of a wide range of equipment for the mining industry.



The countries covered in the mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market statistics, including mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market share, detailed mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mining and oil and gas field machinery manufacturing industry.

