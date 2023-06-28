New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463981/?utm_source=GNW

The global kitchen cabinet market is expected to grow from $134.40 billion in 2022 to $147.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The kitchen cabinet market is expected to reach $199.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The kitchen cabinet consists of the sale of wall kitchen cabinets, flat panel kitchen cabinets, beaded kitchen cabinets, and tall-standing kitchen cabinets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Kitchen cabinet refers to a built-in cupboard in the kitchen or a chest of drawers for the kitchen area to store crockery and cutlery. It is used for storing dishes, silverware, and cooking equipment.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in kitchen cabinet report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of kitchen cabinets are ready-to-assemble (RTA), stock kitchen cabinets, semi-custom kitchen cabinets, and custom kitchen cabinets.Stock cabinets, sometimes referred to as stock kitchen cabinets are cabinet boxes that are constructed by the manufacturer using measurements and designs that are accepted throughout the industry.



The various raw material includes wood, metal, and others that are distributed through various distribution channels such as retail, online, and others. These are used in various applications such as homes, restaurants, and others.



Increasing construction of residential buildings is expected to propel the growth of the kitchen cabinet market going forward.Residential buildings comprise all structures designed for private occupancy, whether permanent or temporary, equipped with the amenities and utilities needed to meet the needs of an individual or family.



Kitchen cabinets are frequently needed to store a variety of products such as store equipment, cookbooks, and baking and cooking supplies in residential buildings. For instance, in March 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development published statistics, privately owned home completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,557,00 in February. This is 12.2% (±15.0%) higher than the revised January estimate of 1,388,000 and 12.8% (±16.2%) higher than the February 2022 rate of 1,380,000. Therefore, the increasing construction of residential buildings is driving the growth of the kitchen cabinet market.



Technology innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the kitchen cabinet market.Companies operating in the kitchen cabinet market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Hafele Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer and distributor of innovative furniture fittings launched Matrix drawer and runner system technology in kitchen cabinets. This premium drawer system has packed with state-of-the-art technology that improves movement and gives the cabinet more functionality and flair. The collection includes a beautiful, streamlined thin wall drawer system and a premium double-walled box system called matrix box premium.



In January 2021, Kith Kitchens, a US-based cabinet company acquired Mouser custom cabinetry for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Kith will get access to Mouser’s stellar reputation and premium kitchen and bathroom cabinetry product line.



Mouser custom cabinetry is a US-based cabinet company operating in the kitchen cabinets market.



The countries covered in the kitchen cabinet market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



