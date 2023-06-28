Medical Copper Tubing Market Overview: Estimated Market Size, Growth Drivers And Key Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Medical Copper Tubing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the medical copper tubing market forecasts the global medical copper tubing market size to grow from $1.5 billion in 2022 to $1.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. The global medical copper tubing market size is then expected to reach $2.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.



The rising number of surgeries is likely to drive the growth of the medical copper tubing market in the coming years. Surgical operations are medical techniques that entail creating an incision in a living body and utilising equipment to mend injury or stop sickness. Medical copper tubes play a significant role in maintaining the cleanliness and low-maintenance requirements of life-saving tools, surgical and treatment equipment, and the medical vacuum system, which removes gases and fluids from patient-treatment areas during operations. According to an April 2022 report on aesthetic plastic surgery statistics issued by The Aesthetic Society, the entire surgical procedure grew by 54% in 2021 compared to 2020. Furthermore, the total number of body surgical procedures increased by 63% from 564,303 in 2020 to 921,664 in 2021. As a result, the rise in the number of surgeries is propelling the medical copper tubing market forward.

Major players in the medical copper tubing market are Amico Group of Companies, KME Group, Mueller Streamline Co., BeaconMedaes LLC, Cerro Flow Products LLC, UACJ Corp., ABC Tube Company Pvt.Ltd., B. Braun SE, Becton

Product innovation is a significant trend that is gaining traction in the medical copper tubing market. Major players in the medical copper tubing market are releasing new products to strengthen their market position. For example, in June 2021, KME, a Germany-based manufacturer of copper and copper alloy products, announced a line of copper and copper alloy products, including medical copper tubes with antibacterial qualities that promote health protection in heavily trafficked public locations. The SaCup product line includes finished and semi-finished materials used to neutralise viruses and bacteria in hospitals, particularly hospital beds and table constructions. These goods are completely recyclable and offer numerous advantages such as durability, health safety, and sustainability.

North America was the largest region in the medical copper tubing market in 2022. The regions covered in the global medical copper tubing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global medical copper tubing market is segmented by product type into bracketing, fittings, tubing; by application into carbon dioxide, medical air, medical vacuum, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, oxygen; by end-user into nursing home, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, speciality clinics.

Medical Copper Tubing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the medical copper tubing market size, medical copper tubing market segments, medical copper tubing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

