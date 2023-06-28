Aircraft Lighting Market Analysis 2023-2027: Market Size, Growth Rate, Major Driver, And Top Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Aircraft Lighting Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the aircraft lighting market forecasts the global aircraft lighting market size to grow from $1.4 billion in 2022 to $1.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The global aircraft lighting market size is then expected to reach $1.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6.6%.



The increasing use of modern LED lighting is projected to take the aeroplane lighting market ahead. An LED (light-emitting diode) is a semiconductor device that emits infrared or visible light when an electric current is passed through it. To make tall structures more visible to passing aircraft, the aircraft uses LED lights for collision avoidance techniques. LED strobe lights improve visibility in poor lighting and at night, ensuring safety. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation, global LED lighting sales climbed from 42% in 2019 to 48% in 2021 and are anticipated to reach 99% by 2030. As a result, the increasing use of modern LED lighting is propelling aircraft expansion.

Major players in the aircraft lighting market are Astronics Corporation, Bruce Aerospace, Cobham Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Luminator Technology Group, Oxley Group, Safran S.A, Soderberg Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Product innovation is a hot trend in the aircraft lighting business. Major players in the aviation lighting industry are focusing on providing innovative solutions to increase their market position. For example, Collins Aerospace, a US-based business specialising in innovative and intelligent solutions for the worldwide aerospace and military industry, will unveil the Hypergamut Lighting System in June 2022. The full-cabin lighting system is intelligently synchronised with real-time flight data to enable predictive and independent functionality, color-optimized to improve the appearance of goods, food, and fixtures throughout the cabin, and human biology-aware to reduce passenger jetlag.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft lighting market in 2022. The regions covered in the global aircraft lighting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global aircraft lighting market is segmented by aircraft type into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, helicopter, military aircraft, regional aircraft, business jets; by technology type into light-emitting diode (led), fluorescent, other technologies; by installation type into line-fit, retrofit; by end-users into original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aftermarket, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO).

