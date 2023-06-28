The Protein Powder Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 6% Through 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Protein Powder Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s research on the protein powder market forecasts the global protein powder market size to grow from $23.6 billion in 2022 to $25.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The global protein powder market size is then expected to grow to $32.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.



A growing number of fitness enthusiasts is likely to drive the protein powder industry ahead in the coming years. Fitness enthusiasts are persons who are dedicated to their physical well-being and who value food as an important component of their total well-being. Protein powder is used by fitness enthusiasts to improve weight loss and muscular tone; thus, an increase in fitness enthusiasts will accelerate market expansion. According to the 2022 IHRSA Health Club Consumer Report released by the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, a US-based global community of health and fitness professionals, more than one out of every five Americans will belong to a health club or fitness studio in 2022, reaching 66.5 million consumers with a 3.6% growth rate.

Major players in the protein powder market are Omega Protein Corporation, Amway Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Plc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Vitaco Health Limited, ABH Pharma Inc., GSK Plc.

Product innovations have emerged as a prominent trend in the protein powder market, gaining traction. Major players in the protein powder market are focusing on providing new creative solutions to increase their market position. Dymatize Enterprises LLC, a US-based distributor of nutritional and bodybuilding supplements, for example, developed the Dymatize Complete Plant Protein, a new and unique vegan plant-based protein powder, in July 2022. It is specially created with a comprehensive amino acid profile and performance protein blend derived from five plant sources to boost muscles and aid in recovery. It is a lactose-free powder that mixes readily with water or milk substitutes and has 25 grammes of full protein and 160 calories.

North America was the largest region in the protein powder market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global protein powder market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global protein powder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global protein powder market is segmented by type into casein protein, whey protein, egg protein, soy protein; by flavor into chocolate, cookies and cream, vanilla, strawberry, other flavors; by sources into plant sources, animal sources; by distribution channel into nutrition stores, supermarkets, chemists, online, other channels; by end use into dietary supplements, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, other uses.

Protein Powder Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the protein powder market size, protein powder market segments, protein powder market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

