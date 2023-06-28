New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dog Food Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463978/?utm_source=GNW

, Rollover Pet Food limited, Unicharm Pet Care Corporation, Canidae LLC, Fromm Family Foods LLC, H&H Group, Russo Mangimi SpA, Champion Petfoods USA Inc., and Annamaet Pet Foods Inc.



The global dog food market is expected to grow from $34.18 billion in 2022 to $36.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dog food market is expected to reach $46.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The dog food market consists of sales of different types of dog food like semi-cooked, raw food, and wet food.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dog food refers to food suitable for or consumed by canines in general, whether domestic or wild. Dog diets are designed to ensure that the necessary nutrients are easily available to the digestive system of the dog and so easily absorbed by the body.



North America was the largest region in the dog food market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in dog food report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of dog food are kibble, treats and chews, dehydrated food, freeze-dried food, freeze-dried raw, wet food, frozen, raw food, and powder.Kibble refers to coarsely ground meal or grain used primarily as animal feed.



It is made up of dried meat, grains, and vegetables that have been reshaped into small pellet-sized pieces.It has several nature types such as organic, monoprotein, and conventional.



The main sources included are animal-derived, plant-derived, and insect-derived, which are used to feed puppies, adults, and senior pets. These are sold through several distribution channels, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others.



Increasing dog adoption is expected to propel the growth of the dog food market going forward.Dog adoption refers to the purchase of a dog from a shelter or charity.



The practice of humanizing pets is becoming more common.As a result, there is an increase in dog ownership, and people are giving their pets more nutritious food.



For instance, in November 2022, according to a national survey of pets and people published by Animal Medicines Australia (AMA), an Australia-based industry body representing the leaders of the animal health industry in Australia, about half of Australian households have at least one dog, making them the most common pet.In 2022, 48% of households had dogs, up from 40% in 2019.



Therefore, the increasing dog adoption is driving the growth of the dog food market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the dog food market.Major companies operating in the dog food market are adopting new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Jolly Pets, a US-based pet products company, launched Fill’n Treat, its first all-natural consumable pet treat.Roasted peanuts, palm oil, and powdered pumpkin powder are three natural ingredients used in the creation of the dessert, which comes in the Peanutty Stuffer taste.



The treat can fit inside a dog toy. Gluten, preservatives, added sugars, salt, high fructose corn syrup, xylitol, and artificial flavors and colors are all absent from Fill’n Treat.



In January 2021, Brightpet Nutrition Group, a US-based manufacturer of premium pet foods, acquired Miraclecorp Pet Treats for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would combine BrightPet’s vast production capacities and brand roster with MiracleCorp’s impressive portfolio of well-known brands.



It includes MiracleCorp’s freeze-dried goods and other pet treats sold under the Stewart name. MiracleCorp Pet Treat is a US-based pet food manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the dog food market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dog food market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dog food market statistics, including dog food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dog food market share, detailed dog food market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dog food industry. This dog food market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463978/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________