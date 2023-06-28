New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463977/?utm_source=GNW

, Fuehrer Associates Ltd., Founthill Land, JIG Planning & Development, Pacific Land Group, H2 Land, Kitchener Land & Planning, Merrick & Company, and Baseline Group.



The global commercial and institutional land planning and development market is expected to grow from $24.61 billion in 2022 to $26.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The commercial and institutional land planning and development market is expected to reach $36.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The commercial land planning and development market includes revenues earned by entities by providing spatial planning, territorial (or regional) planning, and ecosystem-based or environmental land planning services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Commercial and institutional land planning and development refer to the process of designing, organizing, and preparing for the future use of land. It allows for the allocation of land in ways that promote balanced environmental, societal, and economic development.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial and insitutional land planning and development market in 2022. The regions covered in commercial land planning and development report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of commercial and institutional land planning and development are industrial, commercial, and residential, which are either chain owned or standalone.Industrial land planning and development refers to any development including the utilization of land and buildings for manufacturing, processing, bulk storage, or warehousing.



The main application included are business, construction, services, and others.



An increase in the construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the green roof market going forward.The construction of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings refers to a business that is engaged in the design, development, and construction of buildings using construction materials.



The increasing construction promotes the demand for land planning and development for the proper utilization of land spaces.For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada’s national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14294 million in April 2019 to $19273 million in 2020.



Furthermore, in the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, in the U.S., there is a rise in residential construction which will continue to drive up demand for materials and labour, escalating competition and cost pressures. In the U.S., total construction spending has increased by 16% since the pandemic’s onset. Therefore, increasing demand for construction & infrastructure developments will drive the green roof market.



Strategic partnerships are the key trend gaining popularity in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market.Major companies operating in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market are focusing on forming partnerships to get bigger land deals and efficiently manage their expenses.



For instance, in August 2022, GTIS Partners, a US-based real estate investment firm, partnered with Collett Industrial, a US-based industrial land development company, to form a joint venture to purchase and develop two projects with a combined capitalization of $140 million in the Greenville-Spartanburg MSA.One of the projects, Willimon Business Park, has signed long-term agreements or letters of intent with tenants for a total of about 520,000 square feet of space.



The GSP development projects are situated next to one another in the same opportunity zone on the eastern end of the South Carolina Technology & Aviation Center and, when finished, will provide almost 1.2 million square feet of industrial space. Almost 110 businesses have operations at SCTAC, one of South Carolina’s biggest business parks. Furthermore, in December 2022, AA Holdings, an India-based warehouse development and funding company, partnered with Avinya Industrial and Logistics Park, an India-based logistics land development company, to empower all regional small landlords and aggregators to create high-caliber warehouse facilities. In order to significantly aid in the development of a warehouse ecosystem at the local level, the two organizations hope to create 20 million square feet of land parcels around the nation through this relationship over the course of the next three years.



In April 2021, Ryan Companies US Inc., a US-based real estate management company, acquired The Excelsior Group’s commercial property management, property engineering (or maintenance), and construction management businesses for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expands Ryan Companies’ portfolio to include commercial land development and maintenance businesses. The Excelsior Group (TEG) is a US-based land development company.



The countries covered in the commercial land planning and development market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The commercial and institutional land planning and development market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides commercial and institutional land planning and development market statistics, including commercial and institutional land planning and development industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a commercial and institutional land planning and development market share, detailed commercial and institutional land planning and development market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the commercial and institutional land planning and development industry. This commercial and institutional land planning and development market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463977/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________