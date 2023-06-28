English French

Report

on payments made in fiscal 2022

by VINCI group subsidiaries

in favour of public authorities

for their extractive activities

___________________________________________________

This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the [French] Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2022 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.

In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or in excess of 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2022, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the 100,000 euro threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report.

Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.

Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.

In fiscal 2022, these payments were the following:

Pays Nom de la société Impôts

& Taxes

(en K€) Loyers /

Redevances

(en K€) Autres

(en K€) Total

(en K€) Allemagne Eurovia Gestein GmbH 2,214 - - 2,214 Allemagne SKBB GmbH 909 - - 909 Total Allemagne 3,123 - - 3,123 Belgique Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre 2,532 - - 2,532 Total Belgique 2,532 - - 2,532 Brésil Carmoenergy 4,116 168 4,284 Total Brésil 4,116 168 4,284 Canada Construction DJL Inc. 3,405 3,683 - 7,088 Canada Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc. 574 274 - 848 Total Canada 3,979 3,957 - 7,936 Colombie IHSA Energy 4,024 5,814 - 9,838 Total Colombie 4,024 5,814 - 9,838 Etats-Unis Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC 476 - - 476 Total Etats-Unis 476 - - 476 France Ent. Oscar Savreux 520 - - 520 France Carrières de Dompierre 211 - - 211 France Carrières Saint-Christophe (CSC) 136 - - 136 France SDML 117 245 - 362 France Gravières d’Alsace-Lorraine (GAL) 159 676 - 835 France Carrières Ballast Normandie 978 - - 978 France Graves de Mer (GDM) - 591 - 591 France Matériaux Routiers Franciliens 3,891 - - 3,891 France Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS) 1,208 - - 1,208 France Carrières de Chailloue 2,710 - - 2,710 France Granulats de Basse Normandie 271 - - 271 France Sté Matériaux Caennais 357 - - 357 France Carrières Leroux Philippe 270 - - 270 France Carrière Rouperroux 235 - - 235 France SNEH Matériaux 157 - - 157 France Carrières de Chateaupanne 171 - - 171 France Carrières La Garenne 127 - - 127 France Société des Carrières Bretonnes 840 - - 840 France Carrières de Cluis 227 - - 227 France Carrières Lafitte 947 - - 947 France Carrières de Luché 1,136 - - 1,136 France Carrières Kleber Moreau 2,161 - - 2,161 France Carrières de Condat 182 - - 182 France Société Départementale des Carrières 164 - - 164 France Carrières Ballastières des Alpes 282 - - 282 France EJL Méditerranée 1,210 - - 1,210 France Durance Granulats 315 667 - 982 France Les Calcaires Régionaux 162 - - 162 France Rescanières 102 - - 102 France SMAG 179 337 - 516 France JALICOT - 368 - 368 France TRMC 294 284 - 578 France Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin 1,621 459 - 2,080 France Sopoule - Carrières de Busséol - 203 - 203 France Les Carrières Comtoises - 840 - 840 Total France 21,340 4,670 - 26,010 Mexique IHSA CQ 2,394 3,422 560 6,376 Total Mexique 2,394 3,422 560 6,376 Pologne Eurovia Bazalty SA 482 253 - 735 Pologne Eurovia Kruszywa SA 729 845 - 1,574 Pologne KSM Kosmin SP Zoo 234 251 - 485 Total Pologne 1,445 1,349 - 2,794 République tchèque Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z. 3,777 558 - 4,335 Total République Tchèque 3,777 558 - 4,335 Slovaquie Eurovia Kamenolomy 108 - - 108 Total Slovaquie 108 - - 108 Tchad Sotec (*) - - - Total Tchad (*) - 408 408 Total Général 47,314 19,938 968 68,220 (*) Dans le cadre d'une convention d'établissement signée avec l'Etat Tchadien, Sotec est exonéré d'IS pour une durée de 10 ans à compter du 1er janvier 2015

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 15 June 2023.

Nanterre, 15 June 2023

The VINCI Board of Directors

and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

________________________

Xavier HUILLARD

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

