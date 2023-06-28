Report on payments made in fiscal 2022 by VINCI group subsidiaries in favour of public authorities for their extractive activities

Nanterre, FRANCE

Public limited company (SA) with capital of €1,491,079,112.50
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com

Report
on payments made in fiscal 2022
by VINCI group subsidiaries
in favour of public authorities
for their extractive activities

This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the [French] Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2022 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.

In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or in excess of 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2022, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the 100,000 euro threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report.

Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.

Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.

In fiscal 2022, these payments were the following:

Pays Nom de la sociétéImpôts
& Taxes
(en K€)		Loyers /
Redevances
(en K€)		Autres
(en K€)		Total
(en K€)
      
AllemagneEurovia Gestein GmbH                       2,214                            -               -                   2,214  
AllemagneSKBB GmbH                         909                            -               -                     909  
Total Allemagne                3,123                    -           -            3,123  
BelgiqueCup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre                       2,532                            -               -                   2,532  
Total Belgique                2,532                    -           -             2,532  
BrésilCarmoenergy                      4,116                      168                    4,284  
Total Brésil               4,116                168             4,284  
CanadaConstruction DJL Inc.                      3,405                   3,683               -                  7,088  
CanadaAgrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc.                         574                       274               -                     848  
Total Canada               3,979             3,957           -            7,936  
ColombieIHSA Energy                      4,024                   5,814               -                  9,838  
Total Colombie                4,024             5,814           -            9,838  
Etats-UnisEurovia Atlantic Coast LLC                         476                            -               -                     476  
Total Etats-Unis                  476                    -           -               476  
FranceEnt. Oscar Savreux                         520                            -               -                      520  
FranceCarrières de Dompierre                         211                            -               -                      211  
FranceCarrières Saint-Christophe (CSC)                         136                            -               -                     136  
FranceSDML                         117                       245               -                      362  
FranceGravières d’Alsace-Lorraine (GAL)                         159                      676               -                     835  
FranceCarrières Ballast Normandie                         978                            -               -                     978  
FranceGraves de Mer (GDM)                              -                      591               -                     591  
FranceMatériaux Routiers Franciliens                      3,891                            -               -                  3,891  
FranceSté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS)                      1,208                            -               -                   1,208  
FranceCarrières de Chailloue                      2,710                            -               -                   2,710  
FranceGranulats de Basse Normandie                         271                            -               -                      271  
FranceSté Matériaux Caennais                         357                            -               -                     357  
FranceCarrières Leroux Philippe                         270                            -               -                      270  
FranceCarrière Rouperroux                         235                            -               -                      235  
FranceSNEH Matériaux                         157                            -               -                     157  
FranceCarrières de Chateaupanne                         171                            -               -                     171  
FranceCarrières La Garenne                         127                            -               -                      127  
FranceSociété des Carrières Bretonnes                         840                            -               -                     840  
FranceCarrières de Cluis                          227                            -               -                      227  
FranceCarrières Lafitte                         947                            -               -                     947  
FranceCarrières de Luché                      1,136                            -               -                  1,136  
FranceCarrières Kleber Moreau                      2,161                            -               -                   2,161  
FranceCarrières de Condat                         182                            -               -                      182  
FranceSociété Départementale des Carrières                          164                            -               -                     164  
FranceCarrières Ballastières des Alpes                          282                            -               -                      282  
FranceEJL Méditerranée                      1,210                            -               -                   1,210  
FranceDurance Granulats                         315                      667               -                      982  
FranceLes Calcaires Régionaux                         162                            -               -                      162  
FranceRescanières                         102                            -               -                      102  
FranceSMAG                         179                      337               -                     516  
FranceJALICOT                              -                      368               -                     368  
FranceTRMC                         294                       284               -                     578  
FranceCarrières du Bassin Rhônalpin                      1,621                      459               -                   2,080  
FranceSopoule - Carrières de Busséol                              -                       203               -                      203  
FranceLes Carrières Comtoises                              -                      840               -                     840  
Total France              21,340             4,670           -          26,010  
MexiqueIHSA CQ                      2,394                    3,422          560                  6,376  
Total Mexique                2,394             3,422      560            6,376  
PologneEurovia Bazalty SA                         482                       253               -                     735  
PologneEurovia Kruszywa SA                         729                      845               -                  1,574  
PologneKSM Kosmin SP Zoo                         234                       251               -                     485  
Total Pologne               1,445             1,349           -            2,794  
République tchèqueEurovia Kamenolomy C.Z.                      3,777                      558               -                  4,335  
Total République Tchèque               3,777                558           -            4,335  
SlovaquieEurovia Kamenolomy                         108                            -               -                     108  
Total Slovaquie                  108                    -           -               108  
TchadSotec (*)                           -               -                           -  
Total Tchad  (*)                   -      408               408  
      
Total Général             47,314           19,938      968           68,220  
(*) Dans le cadre d'une convention d'établissement signée avec l'Etat Tchadien, Sotec est exonéré d'IS pour une durée de 10 ans à compter du 1er janvier 2015

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 15 June 2023.

Nanterre, 15 June 2023

The VINCI Board of Directors
and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

Xavier HUILLARD
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

