Carol Hanley Promoted to Whip Media CEO; Richard Rosenblatt Appointed as Executive Chair of the Board

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whip Media , the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, announced today that its board of directors has promoted Carol Hanley, a six-year veteran of the company, to Chief Executive Officer and elected her to the company’s board. Richard Rosenblatt has been named the board’s Executive Chair.

Rosenblatt has served as Chief Executive Officer of the company since it was founded in October 2014 as Whipclip. Hanley has been President of Whip Media since April 2021. Working closely with Rosenblatt, she scaled Whip Media’s global sales team, expanded customer relationships with content providers, broadcasters and operators and doubled worldwide revenues.

“Carol is an experienced leader with a proven track record of driving revenue, customer satisfaction, and innovation throughout our company,” said Rosenblatt. “We share a common vision for Whip Media and I am excited to work closely with Carol as she leads the company into the future.”

“I am honored to be appointed as the next CEO of Whip Media and excited about what the future holds for the company,” said Hanley. “There are seismic shifts in the entertainment industry and Whip Media has never been more strategically positioned or relevant for our customers. Now is the time to accelerate global growth with the strength of innovation, digital transformation, and continued focus on helping our customers.”

Prior to her current role as president, Hanley served as Chief Revenue Officer of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, where she led the corporate sales strategy, with a focus on driving revenue growth, identifying synergies, and creating advanced client solutions across Deluxe’s global brands. Prior to Deluxe, Carol spent 13 years as the EVP Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Nielsen Audio. She also served as SVP and CRO of Arbitron, before Nielsen acquired it, and as a Managing Partner at Morrison and Abraham.

The company’s growing roster of clients includes more than 50 of the biggest media and entertainment companies — including all major Hollywood studios, top broadcasters, and the largest global MVPD operators in the world.