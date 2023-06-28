Online Accelerated Nursing Program Meets Growing Demand for Qualified Nurses

Philadelphia, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -

Holy Family University is a private Catholic institution in Philadelphia, composed of four schools offering education in liberal arts and professional studies.

With an estimated one million registered nurses (RN) expected to retire by the end of the decade, the demand for qualified nurses offers attractive job opportunities for people searching for long-term employment. While nursing as a career is both challenging and rewarding, it is an excellent option for those seeking fulfillment in their work, offering job stability and good wages.

Recognizing the growing demand for well-trained and compassionate registered nurses, the Holy Family University, a well-established Catholic institution founded in 1954, offers an online accelerated nursing program that holistically trains students with knowledge and leadership skills to advance in the nursing profession.

The online Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program is designed to provide an accelerated path to becoming an RN for students who have already earned a non-nursing bachelor’s degree. In line with its mission to serve the community, the online BSN degree program equips nurses to meet the demand of providing essential care to patients nationwide.

The Holy Family University’s online BSN program is approved by the PA State Board of Nursing and accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, providing an exceptional learning experience that combines rigorous coursework, hands-on clinical experience, and personalized support from experienced faculty comprising real-life clinicians.

As a hybrid program, the online BSN degree program can be completed in 14 months, including one week of intensive on campus residency. The program prepares students to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) upon graduation.

The online format is the perfect choice for individuals seeking a second degree. It offers convenience and flexibility while providing the same level of education and access to resources as on-campus students. The program is open to individuals from Pennsylvania and eight other states.

For more information, please visit https://onlinenursing.holyfamily.edu/

Nursing can be a very demanding job. Patient care can be very tiring with a lot of physical exertion involved and often stressful and emotionally draining. With its long hours of duty, one’s personal life is also hard to manage.

However, the sense of purpose it brings to life is extremely rewarding. Nursing the infirmed back to health, saving a life, and bringing comfort and joy to patients and their families can be a very gratifying experience. Besides offering long-term job security with attractive wages, there are also career advancement opportunities through specialization, which translate into increased income.

The mission of Holy Family University is to inculcate wholesome values in students, guiding them to assume lifelong responsibilities towards God, society, and self. The institution embraces the students, faculty, and staff as members of a diverse but interconnected family and instills dignity and respect toward the multicultural university community. It promotes ethical, logical, and creative thinking and advocates living with integrity and purpose.

Besides being a reputed institution offering high-quality education at an outstanding value, it offers financial aid and assistance options for eligible students. Resources, student support, and clinical placement services are available to online and on-campus students alike.

The online ABSN program offered by Holy Family University aims to develop nurses who are trained to be critical thinkers, collaborators, and professionals focused on patient-centered care. This provides its graduates with the knowledge and leadership skills to advance in the profession and be highly sought-after by top medical institutions.

About the University:

Holy Family University is a Catholic university founded in 1954 by the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. With a focus on providing a values-based education rooted in the Catholic tradition, it is dedicated to fostering intellectual inquiry, promoting social justice, and preparing students for successful careers and fulfilling lives. It has been training nurses since 1971, and its top-ranking Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree is now offered in an online format for second-degree students. It is an accredited institution and well-known for providing high-quality education at a low net cost. The Distance Hybrid ABSN program is available for students across Pennsylvania and 8 other states.

