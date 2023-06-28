New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbonated Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463965/?utm_source=GNW

The global carbonated soft drinks market is expected to grow from $127.28 billion in 2022 to $132.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The carbonated soft drinks market is expected to rech $150.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3%.



The carbonated soft drinks industry consists of the sales of sparkling water (seltzer water) and carbonated wine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Carbonated soft drinks refer to drinks that contain small bubbles of carbon dioxide. It is a type of non-alcoholic beverage that is prepared with carbonated water and flavouring and is sweetened with sugar or a non-nutritive sweetener.



North America was the largest region in the carbonated soft drinks market in 2022. The regions covered in carbonated soft drinks report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of carbonated soft drinks products are softdrinks, carbonated water, sports and energy drinks, and others.A soft drink refers to flavored beverages made with water that typically have additional carbon dioxide, nutritious, nonnutritive, or strong sweets, along with other legal food additives.



It includes various flavor such as cola, citrus, and others, that are packaged in bottles and cans, which are sold through several distribution channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, convenience stores, gas stations, food service outlets, online stores, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) stores, and others.



A rise in recreational activities is expected to propel the growth of the carbonated soft drinks market going forward.Recreational activities are enjoyable, psychologically or physically stimulating activities that individuals usually plan to undertake in their spare time.



Carbonated drinks are utilised during recreational activities to keep people hydrated throughout the day.It also experiments with additives to meet consumers’ need for a mental boost.



For instance, in October 2021, US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based government agency, in 2020, time spent on leisure and sports activities increased by 32 minutes per day. Therefore, a rise in recreational activities will drive the carbonated soft drinks market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the carbonated soft drinks market.Major companies operating in the carbonated soft drink industry are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, Sprecher Brewing Company, a US-based producer of hand-crafted beers and sodas, launched the first all-natural, zero-sugar craft sodas.The zero-sugar sodas maintain Sprecher’s handcrafted natural ingredient legacy and feature an exclusive monk fruit, stevia, and erythritol sweetener blend.



To make Sprecher sodas even more convenient to drink on-the-go, Sprecher is the only craft beverage to offer this compact can option.



In August 2022, Coca Cola HBC, a Switzerland-based beverage company, acquired Three Cents for approximately USD 48 million.This acquisition is expected to complement the current portfolio of adult sparkling beverages offered by Coca-Cola HBC, which already features the well-known Schweppes and Kinley brands.



Three Cents is a UK-based producer of carbonated beverages.



The countries covered in the carbonated soft drinks market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The carbonated soft drinks market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides carbonated soft drinks market statistics, including carbonated soft drinks industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a carbonated soft drinks market share, detailed carbonated soft drinks market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the carbonated soft drinks industry. This carbonated soft drinks market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

