Harmony & Healing Announces its 3rd Annual Fundraiser & Benefit Concert at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, CA

LIVERMORE, CA, June 2023 – Harmony & Healing, a prominent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN# 83-3162389), is excited to announce its 3rd Annual Fundraiser & Benefit Concert. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, CA. The organization invites everyone to secure their tickets today and support this critical fundraising event.

The concert will feature a performance by BOHEMIAN QUEEN, a tribute to the iconic music and showmanship of QUEEN. Harmony & Healing promises attendees an unforgettable evening of captivating live music and high energy that also serves an important cause.

Harmony & Healing's 3rd Annual Benefit Concert presents a golden opportunity for music lovers and philanthropists alike to contribute towards a noble cause. The concert aims to support Harmony & Healing's mission to bring joy and solace to patients and their families during some of their most challenging times. This unique benefit concert is not just an event but an expression of unity, compassion, and the healing power of music.

Based in San Ramon, California, Harmony & Healing is devoted to delivering live music to patients and their loved ones via live Zoom musical visits to hospice, hospitals and healthcare facilities all around the United States. Their mission is to promote healing, spark joy, and uplift spirits.

David Victor, the founder of Harmony & Healing and former member of the multi-platinum band BOSTON, together with a team of carefully selected world-class musicians, organizes and delivers these uplifting performances.

Harmony & Healing has demonstrated its commitment to its cause through the music-driven relief it provides to patients and their families across the Bay Area. Through the annual Benefit Concert, it not only aims to raise funds but also to spread awareness about the healing power of music. The concert serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, hope can be found, and joy can be experienced through the universal language of music.

The proceeds from the 3rd Annual Benefit Concert will enable Harmony & Healing to continue spreading the power of live music, bringing joy and hope to hospital and hospice patients of all ages and their families. These concerts significantly contribute to the organization's visibility across the East Bay, Santa Clara County, Marin County, San Francisco County, and as far as Monterey County.

VIP Backstage Passes will soon be available for purchase with a donation to Harmony & Healing. The first 50 donors of $100 or more using the coupon code "VIP3RD" will be added to the VIP Backstage Passes list. Attendees are encouraged to check the website for updates on the VIP Backstage Pass availability.

For those interested in corporate sponsorship, information on 2023 Sponsorship packages will be posted soon on the Harmony & Healing website.

Tickets are now available for purchase at the Bankhead Theater's online box office.

To learn more about the concert or Harmony & Healing's mission, please visit the organization's official website or contact them directly at hello@harmonyandhealing.org or call 925-364-4517

About Harmony & Healing: Harmony & Healing is a San Ramon-based nonprofit dedicated to bringing live music to patients and their families, promoting healing, sparking joy, and uplifting spirits. Through its unwavering commitment and the power of music, Harmony & Healing has been successful in touching the lives of the most fragile.

Harmony & Healing

David Victor

(925) 236-0217

hello@harmonyandhealing.org

11040 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite E-938, San Ramon, CA 94582