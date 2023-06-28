New York, USA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperlipidemia Market to Register Immense Growth, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Arrowhead, Pfizer, Regeneron, Sanofi, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline

In the coming years, the hyperlipidemia market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the hyperlipidemia market.

DelveInsight’s Hyperlipidemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hyperlipidemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Hyperlipidemia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the hyperlipidemia market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the research study by Hill et al. (2022), there are over 3 million adults throughout the United States and Europe that currently have a diagnosis of hyperlipidemia, and that number continues to rise at a drastic pace. The degree of Hyperlipidemia is highest in patients with premature coronary artery disease (CAD), defined as CAD arising in males before age 55 to 60 years and females before age 65 years.

Hyperlipidemia Overview

Hyperlipidemia, commonly known as dyslipidemia or excessive cholesterol, is defined as an excess of lipids in the blood. Hyperlipidemia is classified into two types: primary hyperlipidemia and secondary hyperlipidemia. Primary hyperlipidemia is caused by a variety of genetic disorders that a patient may inherit at birth, whereas secondary hyperlipidemia is caused by an alternate underlying etiology, such as an unhealthy diet, medications (amiodarone, glucocorticoids), hypothyroidism, uncontrolled diabetes, and/or a poor lifestyle regimen.

There are no specific symptoms of hyperlipidemia, but plaque formation can restrict or block blood flow to the heart or brain, causing chest pain with exercise, jaw pain, flushing, nausea, and shortness of breath. Hyperlipidemia can be difficult to diagnose, especially when there are no presenting symptoms. A lipid panel or lipid profile blood test can be used to identify hyperlipidemia. The total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglyceride levels in the body are all determined by this test.





Hyperlipidemia Epidemiology Segmentation



The hyperlipidemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current hyperlipidemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The hyperlipidemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Hyperlipidemia Prevalent Cases

Total Hyperlipidemia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Hyperlipidemia Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Hyperlipidemia Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Hyperlipidemia Treated Cases

Hyperlipidemia Treatment Market

Hyperlipidemia treatment with commonly used cholesterol and triglyceride-lowering drugs, such as statins, which are also the first-line treatment for hyperlipidemia. For example, atorvastatin (Lipitor), fluvastatin (Lescol XL), lovastatin (Altoprev), pitavastatin (Livalo), pravastatin (Pravachol), rosuvastatin (Crestor), and simvastatin (Zocor).

Inclisiran is a novel drug that employs mRNA technology. It is approved in Europe, but not in the United States. It is the first cholesterol drug that uses “small interfering RNA therapy.” This is a medication that inhibits or interferes with the activity of an RNA messenger (mRNA). It inhibits PCSK9 function, causing issues with the LDL receptors in the liver, which are required for the uptake of LDL cholesterol by liver cells. By inhibiting PCSK9 activity, Inclisiran aids the body in lowering LDL cholesterol levels. The medication is meant to treat hyperlipidemia in individuals whose high LDL cholesterol persists despite being on a maximum tolerable dose of statin therapy.

The US FDA authorized PRALUENT (alirocumab) as an add-on treatment for familial hypercholesterolemia in 2021. This is a hereditary disease that results in extremely high cholesterol levels. The FDA authorized PRALUENT in 2015 for the treatment of cardiac disease and primary hereditary hyperlipidemia. It was the first PCSK9 inhibitor authorized by the FDA at the time. In contrast to the new mRNA medicine Inclirisan, inhibitors bind to the PCSK9 gene, whereas the mRNA drug blocks PCSK9 production. PRALUENT’s active ingredient, alirocumab, is a monoclonal antibody. This is a protein created in a lab that functions similarly to antibodies produced by the human body.

Key Hyperlipidemia Therapies and Companies

Evolocumab: Amgen

SLN360: Silence Therapeutics plc/Medpace, Inc.

LY3561774: Eli Lilly and Company

Obicetrapib: NewAmsterdam Pharma

AZD0780: AstraZeneca

ARO-APOC3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Atorvastatin (Lipitor): Pfizer

Rosuvastatin (Crestor): AstraZeneca

Simvastatin (Zocor): Merck

Ezetimibe (Zetia): Merck

Alirocumab (Praluent): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Evolocumab (Repatha): Amgen

Fenofibrate (Tricor): AbbVie

Gemfibrozil (Lopid): Pfizer

Niacin (Niaspan): AbbVie

Omega-3 fatty acids (Lovaza): GlaxoSmithKline

Hyperlipidemia Market Dynamics

The hyperlipidemia market is expected to change in the coming years owing to expanding disease awareness and increased healthcare spending around the world, which will increase the size of the hyperlipidemia market. In addition, a better understanding of hyperlipidemia pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for hyperlipidemia treatment.

The hyperlipidemia companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence hyperlipidemia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition. Hyperlipidemia companies are involved in developing hyperlipidemia therapies. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the hyperlipidemia market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the hyperlipidemia market. The hyperlipidemia market growth may be offset by unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the hyperlipidemia market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Hyperlipidemia Companies Amgen, Silence Therapeutics plc, Medpace, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, NewAmsterdam Pharma, AstraZeneca, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, and others Key Hyperlipidemia Therapies Evolocumab, SLN360, LY3561774, Obicetrapib, AZD0780, ARO-APOC3, Atorvastatin (Lipitor), Rosuvastatin (Crestor), Simvastatin (Zocor), Ezetimibe (Zetia), Alirocumab (Praluent), Evolocumab (Repatha), Fenofibrate (Tricor), Gemfibrozil (Lopid), Niacin (Niaspan), Omega-3 fatty acids (Lovaza), and others

Scope of the Hyperlipidemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Hyperlipidemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Hyperlipidemia current marketed and emerging therapies Hyperlipidemia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hyperlipidemia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hyperlipidemia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s Views, Hyperlipidemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hyperlipidemia Market Key Insights 2. Hyperlipidemia Market Report Introduction 3. Hyperlipidemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Hyperlipidemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Hyperlipidemia Treatment and Management 7. Hyperlipidemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Hyperlipidemia Marketed Drugs 10. Hyperlipidemia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Hyperlipidemia Market Analysis 12. Hyperlipidemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

