Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2023

The global roasted coffee market is expected to grow from $35.27 billion in 2022 to $38.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The roasted coffee market is expected to reach $48.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The roasted coffee market consists of sales of white roast coffee, light roast coffee, medium roast coffee, medium-dark roast coffee, and dark roast coffee.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Roasted coffee refers to coffee that has been roasted to bring out particular characteristics in the beans. Roasted coffee is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which help to prevent cell damage and lessen the risk of serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.



Europe was the largest region in the roasted coffee market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in roasted coffee report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of roasted coffees are arabica and robusta.Arabica refers to coffee that originates from the plant species Coffea arabica, whether it be a bean, coffee that has been prepared in a cup, or a plant.



They are sold through distribution channels such as B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer), which are used in several applications such as convenience stores, foodservice and restaurants, and online stores.



The increase in the consumption of coffee is expected to boost the growth of the roasted coffee market going forward.Coffee refers to a beverage created from the roasted and ground seeds of the coffee plant through percolation, infusion, or decoction.



Drinking coffee has positive effects on the liver, such as lowering levels of toxic liver enzymes, reducing the risk of dying from liver cirrhosis, and preventing liver scarring in hepatitis C patients; hence, the increase in the consumption of coffee is expected to boost the roasted coffee market. For instance, in July 2021, according to the International Coffee Organization, a Brazil-based inter-governmental membership organization, the projected global consumption for the coffee year 2020–21 is 167.23 million bags, up 1.9% from the 164.01 million bags consumed in the coffee year 2019–20. The predicted 169.50 million bag total for the coffee year 2020–21 represents a 0.3% improvement over the 168.94 million bag total for the coffee year 2019–20. Therefore, the increase in the consumption of coffee is driving the growth of the roasted coffee market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the roasted coffee market.Major companies operating in the roasted coffee market are focusing on developing new products.



For instance, in April 2021, Nestlé, a Switzerland-based food and beverage company, launched the Nescafé Gold Blend Roastery Collection.The distinctive taste profile created through roasting innovation distinguishes the Nescafé Gold Blend Roastery Series.



Nestlé uses a novel roasting technique that emphasizes the distinct flavors of the various beans and uses them in their mixes to conform to the current specialty coffee demand.



In February 2020, Westrock Coffee Company LLC, a US-based coffee company that focuses on integrated coffee, tea, and extract services, acquired S&D Coffee & Tea for USD 405 million.Through the acquisition of S&D Coffee & Tea, Westrock is concentrating on developing high-quality, creative products for its clients while maintaining their shared dedication to providing first-rate customer service throughout the whole supply chain, from crop to cup.



S&D Coffee & Tea is a US-based coffee and tea manufacturer and supplier with a specialty in coffee roasting and blending.



The countries covered in the roasted coffee market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



