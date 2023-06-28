TPVG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Triplepoint Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 15, 2023

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG).



To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/triplepoint-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=41414&from=3

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Triplepoint between March 4, 2020 and May 1, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 15, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887