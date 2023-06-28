GDS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds GDS Holdings Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 21, 2023

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased GDS Holdings between April 12, 2021 and April 3, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 21, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, GDS Holdings Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant and GDS CEO William Wei had engaged in undisclosed pre-paid forward sale contract transactions as early as May 2020; (2) this presented a risk of Defendant Huang’s ownership going below 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares; (3) if Huang’s ownership dipped below 5%, it would result in a change of control of the Company which, as the Company admitted, could result in disastrous consequences; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

