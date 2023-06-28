New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lagers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463959/?utm_source=GNW

LLC, Lakefront Brewery Inc., Anchor Brewing Co. LLC, Sierra Neveda Brewing Company, Birra Menabrea, Bitburger Braugruppe, and Budweiser Budvar Brewery.



The global lagers market is expected to grow from $178.64 billion in 2022 to $189.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The lagers market is expected to reach $230.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%.



The lagers market consists of sales of international-style pilsener, baltic-style porter, and black beer.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Lager is a type of light beer that is pale in colour, and it is made at low temperatures by fermenting the beer flocculate at the bottom of the fermentation tank with a slow-acting yeast. Bottom-fermented techniques are utilised to produce a crisp, refreshing beer.



Western Europe was the largest region in the lagers market in 2022. The regions covered in lagers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of lagers are standard lager, premium lager, and luxury lager.Premium lagers are ones that are manufactured with high-quality ingredients and have a more full-bodied flavour than mass-produced beers.



The various types of varieties include pale lager, vienna lager, and dark lager, that includes glass, metal can, and other packaging types that are distributed through various distribution channels such as on-trade, and off-trade. These are used by various end-users such as horeca, household retail, and others.



Growing consumption of alcohol is expected to propel the growth of the lager market going forward.Alcohol consumption refers to the act of drinking a beverage containing ethanol.



Lager is a popular variety of beer that has acquired widespread usage in recent years, this is because lager beer is more nutritious than other alcoholic beverages and also contains several benefits such as it lowers bad cholesterol, reducing stress, improves memory making it a healthier option for alcohol consumption. For instance, in February 2022, according to a report published by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, a US-based trade organization representing producers and marketers of distilled spirits, the spirits industry earned $31.9 billion in 2020 and it earned $35.8 billion in 2021, reflecting a 12.0% year-on-year growth rate. Therefore, the rising consumption of alcohol is driving the lager market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the Lager market.Major companies operating in the lager market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2020, Stella Artois (Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV), a Belgian-based brewery, introduced solstice lager, a golden brew for summer enjoyment and convenient consumption.It is a smooth golden lager that has been triple-filtered for a crisp finish and is well-balanced with citrus essences.



This product has a unique combination of rich taste and freshness, with a malty richness and tangy citrus flavors, along with a considerably lower ABV of 4.5% and calories (105/bottle).



In June 2020, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., a Japan-based beer, spirits, soft drinks, and food company, acquired Carlton & United Breweries (Australian subsidiary) from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for $11 billion. This acquisition allowed Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., the right to commercialize AB InBev’s portfolio of global and international brands in Australia. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is a Belgium-based brewing corporation that manufactures, distributes, and serves lager beer.



The countries covered in the lagers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The lagers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides lagers market statistics, including lagers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a lagers market share, detailed lagers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the lagers industry. This lagers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

