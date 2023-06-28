New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disperse Dyes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463957/?utm_source=GNW

, Anoky, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Heubach GmbH, and Zhejiang Lonsen Holding Co. Ltd.



The global disperse dyes market is expected to grow from $3.46 billion in 2022 to $3.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The disperse dyes market is expected to reach $5.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The disperse dye market consists of sales of modacrylic, olefin, saran and spandex.Values in this market are ’factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Disperse dye is an organic coloring agent that is free of radiation exposure has a low water solubility, and is suitable for coloring textile materials made from colloid dispersions that are hydrophobic. It has a low molecular weight and compounds of azo, anthrax-quinine, diphenylamine, and other components.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the disperse dyes market in 2022. The regions covered in disperse dyes report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of disperse dyes are low-energy dyes, medium-energy dyes and high-energy dyes.Low-energy dye refers to a specific kind of sublimable dye that can transfer to a substrate at lower temperatures.



The fiber types involved are polyester, nylon, rayon, cotton, wool, acrylic and others which involved nitro dyes, amino ketone dyes, anthraquinonoid dyes, mono azo dyes, and di-azo dyes chemicals, that are used for textile, leather, paint and coatings, plastic, others.



The rising demand for synthetic fiber is expected to propel the growth of the disperse dyes market going forward.Synthetic fiber, also known as "man-made textile fiber," is entirely made of chemicals.



Disperse dyes are used to color synthetic textiles since they lack ionic and hydrophobic characteristics.Synthetic fibers are more resilient, elastic, robust, and affordable, increasing the demand for disperse dyes.



For instance, according to The Common Objective, a UK-based tech solution for the sustainable fashion business, synthetic fiber production in 2020 was around 68 million tonnes – or around 62 percent of all fibers produced annually.Additionally, in November 2022, according to an article published by Textile Exchange, a US-based non-profit organization, in 2021, 72 million tonnes of synthetic fibres was produced.



Therefore, the rising demand for synthetic fiber is driving the growth of the dispersed dyes market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the disperse dyes market.Companies operating in the disperse dyes market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, Archroma, a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company, launched Foron SP-WF dye, a highly wet-fast disperse dyes for active wear and sportswear uses.The new dyes are particularly well adapted to coloring polyester fibers, polyester microfibers, and polyester/elastane blends in exhaustion applications.



The process’s method has its roots in Archroma’s firm conviction that it is possible to transform the textile industry into both economically and environmentally sustainable. The special features include high wet-fast dispersion dyes for active wear and athletic applications.



In October 2022, Clariant, a Switzerland-based innovative specialty chemical company, acquired BASF’s U.S. for USD 60 million. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Clariant’s portfolio by adding long-term franchises in chemical production and expanding the clean-up of edible oils and renewable fuels. BASF is a Germany-based chemical manufacturing company that manufactures disperse dyes for coloring textile materials.



The countries covered in the disperse dyes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The disperse dyes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides disperse dyes market statistics, including disperse dyes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with disperse dyes market share, detailed disperse dyes market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the disperse dyes industry. This disperse dyes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

