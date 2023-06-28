New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463956/?utm_source=GNW

, and Sharekhan.



The global derivatives and commodities brokerage market is expected to grow from $435.93 billion in 2022 to $469.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The derivatives and commodities brokerage market is expected to reach $611.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The derivatives and commodities brokerage market includes revenues earned by entities by providing research reports and advisory, multiple trading platforms, and customer support.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Derivatives and commodities brokerage refer to the activity of buying and selling commodity derivatives. Commodity derivatives brokerage entails trading standardised derivative (futures and options) contracts on recognised stock exchanges electronic trading platforms, subject to SEBI approval and existing regulations and laws governing by the commodity derivatives market.



North America was the largest region in the derivatives and commodities brokerage market in 2022. The regions covered in derivatives and commodities brokerage report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of derivatives and commodities brokerage are commodity brokerage and derivative brokerage, with several types of brokers included, such as futures commission merchants, introducing brokers, the national futures association, commodity pool operators, floor traders, and others.Commodities brokerage refers to a brokerage firm that buys and sells tangible goods or commodities (coffee, sugar, coffee beans, metals, crude oil, and grain) for private and business clients on a commission basis.



The various derivative contracts includes options, futures, forwards, and swaps, which are used in several applications, including by futures companies, securities companies, and bank institutions.



The digitization of trading is expected to propel the growth of the derivatives and commodities brokerage markets going forward.Digital trading is the nearly fully online buying and selling of securities like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, and currencies.



Online trading helps monitor investments anytime, helps with faster transactions, and it is cheaper.Brokerage firms that deal in derivatives and commodities also offer specialized investment advice and solutions.



For instance, in November 2021, according to UK Board Of Trade, a UK-based government department, a British government body concerned with commerce and industry, the digital sector alone contributed £151 billion ($197 billion) to the British economy, employing almost 5% of the national workforce representing as much as $11 trillion ($14 trillion) or 15.5% of global GDP. Therefore, digitization of trading is driving the growth of the derivatives and commodities brokerage market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the derivatives and commodities brokerage markets.Major companies operating in the derivatives and commodities brokerage market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2020, The Lusaka Securities Exchange Plc (LuSE), a Zambia-based brokerage firm, launched Musika, a commodities trading platform for agricultural products.The introduction of warehouse receipts by the commodity trading platform as a crucial and efficient mechanism for generating liquidity and facilitating farmers’ access to credit significantly lowers the risk that banks are exposed to when lending to agricultural producers.



Farmers would gain from the platform by increasing openness in commodity marketing and assisting with harvest storage.



In September 2021, Marex, a UK-based financial services platform, acquired Volcap Trading for an undisclosed amount.This transaction would increase Marex’s capacity to provide bespoke, structured goods and commodities.



This transaction would benefit both the companies as the increased product selection benefits both sets of clients, and Volcap will experience immediate synergies as a result of the operations being seamlessly integrated into the Marex client platform. Volcap Trading is a UK-based a specialist commodities brokerage firm.



The countries covered in the derivatives and commodities brokerage market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The derivatives and commodities brokerage market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides derivatives and commodities brokerage market statistics, including derivatives and commodities brokerage industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a derivatives and commodities brokerage market share, detailed derivatives and commodities brokerage market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the derivatives and commodities brokerage industry. This derivatives and commodities brokerage market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463956/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________