Reactive Dyes Global Market Report 2023

The global reactive dyes market is expected to grow from $2.37 billion in 2022 to $2.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The reactive dyes market is expected to reach $3.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%



The reactive dyes market consists of sales of aminochlorotriazine and dichloroquinoxaline.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Reactive dyes refer to a dye that can chemically react with a substrate to create a covalent dye–substrate bond that creates a long-lasting connection in the fiber. It is mostly used to colour cellulose fibres such as cotton and viscose, wool and polyamide.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the reactive dyes market in 2022. The regions covered in reactive dyes report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of reactive dyes are cold-brand reactive dyes, hot-brand reactive dyes, highly exhaust reactive dyes, mild-exhaust reactive dyes, and others.Cold-brand reactive dyes are extremely reactive dyes that need just relatively low environmental conditions to fix with fabric.



The various functions included are monochlorotriazine, vinyl sulfone, bi-functional, and others, which are used in several applications, including cotton, paper, nylon, leather, and others.



Growing expansion in the textile sector is expected to propel the growth of the reactive dyes market going forward.The textile sector refers to the industries primarily concerned with the design or manufacture of clothing and the distribution and use of textiles.



Reactive dyes are used in the textile industry to print color and design on cellulosic fibers such as cotton, linen, and other clothes.Thus the growth in the textile sector will drive reactive dyes market growth.



For instance, in June 2020, Euratex, a Europe-based European Apparel and Textile Confederation estimate, the textile and garment industry in the EU-27 region was €147 billion in 2021, an 11% growth over 2020. Additionally, in January 2020, according to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles, a China-based local organization of businesses to develop local companies and businesses, China’s apparel and textile exports reached US$291.22 billion, up 9.5% year over year, and contributed to a 1% rise in the nation’s overall export of products. Therefore, the growing expansion in the textile sector is driving the market for reactive dyes.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the reactive dyes market.Major companies operating in the reactive dyes market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2021, Huntsman International LLC, a Germany-based provider of high-quality dyes, chemicals, and digital inks to the textile industry, launched the third generation of its revolutionary ’AVITERA SE’ polyreactive dye.It is uniquely designed with unique low-temperature and high-speed wash-off technology that slashes the water and energy required for production by up to 50% and increases mill output by up to 25% or more.



The dye has high chlorine resistance and is tailor-made for stringent Japanese and US laundering requirements.



In February 2023, Archroma, a Switzerland-based global provider of sustainable specialty chemicals and solutions, acquired Huntsman Textile Effects GmbH for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, combined resources are expected to offer fashion brands and the global textile industry high performance and innovation while respecting natural resources.



Huntsman Textile Effects GmbH is a Germany-based global provider of high-quality dyes, chemicals, and digital inks to the textile industries.



The countries covered in the reactive dyes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The reactive dyes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides reactive dyes market statistics, including reactive dyes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a reactive dyes market share, detailed reactive dyes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the reactive dyes industry. This reactive dyes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

