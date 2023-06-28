New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Pigments Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463954/?utm_source=GNW

The global organic pigments market is expected to grow from $15.09 billion in 2022 to $16.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The organic pigments market is expected to reach $20.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The organic pigment market consists of sales of quinacridone reds, quinacridone blues, quinacridones, dioxazine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Organic pigment is a coloured substance composed of organic compounds that have pigment qualities.It is made up of carbon chains and rings, and it is typically bright, pure, lightweight, and rich in tinting strength.



They typically exist in animal, vegetable, and synthetic organic chemistry and establish strong, stable chemical connections.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the organic pigments market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in organic pigment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of organic pigments are azo pigments, pthalocyanine pigments, high-performance pigments (HPPS), alizarin, arylide, and others.Azo pigments refer to dye molecules with a diazo functional group located between two aromatic rings.



It includes sources such as synthetic and natural pigments, that are used various end users such as textile, paints and coatings, automotive, plastics, printing inks, packaging, and others.



An increasing textile industry is expected to propel the growth of the organic pigments market going forward.The textile sector refers to the industries that are primarily concerned with the design or manufacture of clothing and the distribution and use of textiles.



A textile is a stretchy material made of a web of synthetic or natural fibers.Organic pigments are used in textiles to give the product colour, opaqueness, and other desirable features.



This will drive market expansion for organic pigments, as these are widely employed in textile industry for dyeing and printing.For instance, in June 2020, Euratex, a Europe-based European Apparel and Textile Confederation estimates, the textile and garment industry in the EU-27 region was €147 billion in 2021, an 11% growth over 2020.



Therefore, the increasing textile industry is driving the growth of the organic pigments market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the organic pigments market.Major companies operating in the organic pigments market are focusing on developing new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Heubach Group, a Germany-based manufacturer of pigments, pigment preparations, dyes, and specialty materials, launched Ultrazur, a new range of sustainable Ultramarine Blue pigments.The new product line has passed extensive testing in comparison to industry standards, and it is highly resistant to heat (up to 350° C) and light.



Furthermore, the innovative technique used in Ultrazur’s final manufacturing stage provides excellent dispersibility, making it particularly suitable for applications involving thin films and fibres. Due to its production using top-of-the-line wastewater and air emissions treatment technologies, Ultrazur is the ’greenest’ Ultramarine Blue on the market.



In August 2021, DCL Corporation, a Canada-based manufacturer and supplier of pigments, acquired Sun Chemical’s manufacturing facility for an undisclosed amount.Sun Chemical’s acquisition is anticipated to add more high-performance pigments to DCL’s already extensive inventory of pigments.



This transaction covers the manufacturing and marketing of the quinacridone and perylene product portfolios, as well as a few additional specialty products. Sun Chemical is a US-based producer of printing inks and pigments.



The countries covered in the organic pigment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic pigments market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic pigments market statistics, including organic pigments industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a organic pigments market share, detailed organic pigments market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic pigments industry. This organic pigments market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

