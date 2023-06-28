EvenMix™ Improves Design and Simplifies IBC Tote Mixing

Cleveland, OH, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix™ mixing blades get an improved design to simplify IBC tote mixing. These mixers are designed to move between different kinds of IBC totes and drums effortlessly. After conducting detailed research, the team felt an immense need to improve the design of its industrial IBC tote mixers. The drum mixers currently available in the market are not just functionally inefficient but also costly and heavy. EvenMix™ set out to build an industrial mixer that was light, inexpensive, and most importantly, functionally efficient.



The secret to even mixing is the patented blades. The blades allow the drum mixers to get into all areas of the container, regardless of shape, size, or type. They can be used in any kind of IBC. The patented design of EvenMix™ is unique and is backed by a variable pitch. It is designed to mix a liquid or fluid with any viscosity evenly and easily without much effort. Customers who have already been using EvenMix™ tote mixers have nothing but positive reviews on how they are impressed not just by the quality of the blades but also by the way they mix the liquids from the farthest corners of any open container, drum, or IBC totes.

The patented design used for the blades in EvenMix tote mixers generates circulation, unlike the other mixers in the market. The first benefit of using these mixers is that they can be moved without a forklift and without needing an extra set of hands. These revolutionary mixers weigh under 15 lbs, which means they can be transported from one container to another without the burden of weight. They also enable rapid and uniform mixing. That is why they are considered versatile IBC tote mixers applicable in various industries.

The next benefit is that these drum mixers need just a 120V outlet to power them up using only 4 amps. It might consume little power, but one must recognize the power of these tote mixers as they can handle up to 800 clinch pounds irrespective of the viscosity. The mixers come in four different settings and can be used in different industrial settings. The design team considered various applications across industries and brought out a mixer that would solve the many mixing problems. Anyone looking at improving their mixing strategies can call the team here for assistance on industrial mixers, tote mixers, barrel mixers, drum mixers, and IBC tote mixers.

About Even MixTM

EvenMixTM is best known for using the latest technology and aerospace engineering design to build pump technology and state-of-the-art variable pitch blades, bringing true mixing technology. The mixing blades do away with having a pin when installed, and the blades can be used at the bottom. It also means that the blades or mixers can be used in both plastic and linear drums.

