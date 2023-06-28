New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Basic Dyes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463953/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Zheijang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd., Suzhou Sunway Dyes and Chemicals Co. Ltd., Tailon Group, Shandong Qingshun Chemical Technology Co.Ltd., Clariant AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich.



The global basic dyes market is expected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2022 to $1.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The basic dyes market is expected to reach $2.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The basic dyes market consists of sales of dyes namely basic fuchsin, crystal violet, malachite green, methylene blue, safranin and pearl dyes, and food colors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Basic dyes refer to the cationic water-soluble dyes that are commonly used on acrylic fibers. It is often used for dyeing jute, cut flowers, dried flowers, coir, and other materials.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the basic dyes market in 2022. The regions covered in basic dyes report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of basic dyes are liquid, and powder.Basic dyes are available in liquid forms which are used to dye a variety of fabrics, including cotton, silk, and natural fibers like wool.



These are sold through various sales channels such as online, and offline and are used in various applications such as hair dyeing, paints, and coating, textile, plastic industry, agrochemicals, petroleum, paper industry, and others.



The rising demand from end-use sectors such as the paper and leather industries are expected to propel the growth of the basic dyes market going forward.The paper and pulp industry refers to the industry that manufactures pulp and paper from wood or recycled fiber.



The leather industry includes the preservation of rawhide after slaughter and the tanneries that turn raw skins into durable leather.Basic dyes are widely used for coloring and providing color fastness, an added benefit for producing attractive graphics and prints.



Thus, the demand rises from these sectors to expand the basic dyes market.For instance, in September 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based independent intergovernmental organization, globally, paper output hit a new high of 415 metric tons in 2021, a 4% improvement over 2020.



Furthermore, in February 2021, according to the Leather and Hide Council of America, a US-based trade organization states, the United States hide, skin and leather industry exported more than $1.4 billion in combined cattle hides, pigskins, and semi-processed leather goods in 2021, a $506 million increase from 2020. Therefore, rising demand from end-use sectors like paper, textile, and leather drives the basic dyes market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the basic dyes market.Major companies operating in the basic dyes market are focused on developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, Thesara Industrial Technology Private Limited, an India-based technology company launched new indigo dyeing wisik technology. This technology saves water and zero effluent that create an ultimate sustainable indigo dyeing and functional coating on the fabric, specially designed for environmentally-conscious people.



In February 2023, Archroma, a Switzerland-based sustainable specialty chemicals and products company acquired the Huntsman Textile Effects division for $718 million.Through this acquisition, Archroma declared that it has updated its total business into two operational divisions for growth, each of which is concentrated on a different end market.



Huntsman Textile Effects is a US-based manufacturer of textile dyes, digital inks, and chemicals.



The countries covered in the basic dyes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The basic dyes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides basic dyes market statistics, including basic dyes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a basic dyes market share, detailed basic dyes market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the basic dyes industry. This basic dyes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463953/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________