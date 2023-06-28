New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acid Dyes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463952/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Tianjin Yadong Group Co. Ltd., Lonsen, Seta Corporation, and Hangzhou Dikai Chemical Co. Ltd.



The global acid dyes market is expected to grow from $3.60 billion in 2022 to $4.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The acid dyes market is expected to reach $5.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The acid dyes market consists of sales of water-soluble dyes, synthetic polyamide dyes, and carbolan dyes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Acid Dyes are dyes that contain one or more acidic groups, such as the sulfo group, which is primarily utilized in acid solution to colour wool and silk. It is used on textiles with low pH and is composed of acidic molecules.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the acid dyes market in 2022. The regions covered in acid dyes report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of acid dyes are strong acid dyes and weak acid dyes.Strong dyes, commonly referred to as levelling dyes, are utilized in strongly acidic conditions, however, their wet fastness features are a drawback.



The various dyeing types include levelling dyes, fast dyes, milling dyes, and super milling dyes, that includes chemical types such as mono azo and bis azo dyes, nitro dyes, nitroso dyes, triphenylmethane dyes, xanthene dyes, azine dyes, quinoline dyes, ketonimine dyes, anthraquinone dyes, and phthalocyanine dyes. These are used in various applications such as textile, leather, and jute dyeing.



The increasing demand of the textile industry is expected to propel the growth of the acid dyes market going forward.The textile industry refers to the system or sector in which textile and fabric materials are developed, produced, processed, manufactured, and distributed.



Acid dyes are typically used to dye various kinds of materials or fibers in addition to natural fibers such as wool, silk, jute, and other synthetic fibers, typically used to color the textiles; as a result, increasing demand for textile industry increases the demand for acid dyes. For instance, in 2021, according to the National Council of Textile Organizations, a US-based unique association representing the entire spectrum of the textile sector, the value of U.S. man-made fiber and filament, textile, and apparel shipments totalled an estimate of $65.2 billion in 2021, up from $60.8 billion in 2020. Additionally, the U.S. export of fiber, textiles, and apparel increased to $22.7 in 2021 from $19.4 in 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand of the textile industry will drive the acid dye market.



Technology advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the acid dyes market.Companies operating in the acid dyes market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, Archroma, a Switzerland-based specialty chemical company, launched two new technologies in acid dyes for navy and black sportswear that are metal- and halogen-free. The new Nylosan Navy S-3R and Black S-3N, created especially by Archroma for polyamides and blends, are REACH certified, Bluesign authorized, and ZDHC level 3 compliant and are reported to exhibit the same color constancy as the dyes used in many major color standards.



In February 2023, Archroma, a Switzerland-based sustainable specialty chemicals and products company acquired the Huntsman Textile Effects division for $718 million.Through this acquisition, Archroma declared that it has updated its total business into two operational divisions for growth, each of which is concentrated on a different end market.



Huntsman Textile Effects is a US-based manufacturer of textile dyes, digital inks, and chemicals.



The countries covered in the acid dyes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The acid dyes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides acid dyes market statistics, including acid dyes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an acid dyes market share, detailed acid dyes market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the acid dyes industry. This acid dyes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463952/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________