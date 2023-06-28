New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ice Market Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247486/?utm_source=GNW





The global ice market is expected to grow from $5.19 billion in 2022 to $5.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ice market is expected to reach $7.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



Ice refers to a solid or frozen form of water where the water gets frozen at zero degree Celsius.



North America was the largest region in the ice market in 2022. The regions covered in the ice market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ice are ice cubes, ice flakes, and ice nuggets.Ice cube refers to small cube-shaped frozen pieces of water made in any kind of ice maker or freezer.



The various capacity includes below 50 ice cubes, 50-150 ice cubes, 150-250 ice cubes, and above 250 ice cubes.The ice is distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and other distribution channels.



These are used in various applications such as food service, retail, healthcare, residential, and other applications.



The growing demand for alcoholic beverages is expected to propel the growth of the ice market going forward.Alcoholic beverages refer to drinks that contains ethanol and are produced by fermenting high-carbohydrates food.



Ice is used in alcoholic beverages to chill the drinks faster and slower their dilution.The growing demand for chilled alcoholic beverages is creating demand for ice.



For instance, in October 2021, according to the Beverage Information Group, a US-based magazine publishing company, alcohol consumption in the US increased by 45 million cases in the year 2020. Therefore, the growing demand for alcoholic beverages is driving the growth of the ice market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ice market.Companies operating in the ice market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, AstroAI, a China-based automotive company, and HiCOZY, a US-based ice maker company launched the new nugget ice maker based on ‘Quicool technology’. This technology provides a highly efficient compressor that enables the creation of ready-to-use ice up to 55lb of ice daily within five minutes, which is 3 times faster than ordinary freezing.



In January 2022, Hoshizaki, a Japan-based commercial equipment manufacturer acquired Brema Group for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadened, diversified, and enriched Hoshizaki’s product portfolio by adding value-priced products.



Brema Group is an Italy-based ice manufacturing company specializing in ice cubes, ice flakes, ice scales, and others.



The countries covered in the ice market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



