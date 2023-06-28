Award by Talley Digital Media’s Founder Bret Talley Celebrates Individuals Overcoming Adversity on the Road to Success

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bret Talley, founder of Talley Digital Media, a Florida entrepreneur and advocate for personal growth, is delighted to announce the establishment of the Bret Talley Comeback Award. This prestigious award aims to support an individual who has triumphed over challenging circumstances and transformed their life. One exceptional recipient will be selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship.



Eligibility for the award is open to current students at universities across the United States, as well as high school students who are enrolling in university. However, anyone who has encountered a significant setback in their life and has successfully turned their life around on the path to success is encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be required to submit a creative essay of under 1000 words, answering the following question:

"Explain the setback that you experienced in your life, and how you overcame adversity and turned your life around on the road to success."

The award winner will be chosen based on the quality of their essay, which will be assessed for its creativity, clarity, and inspiring narrative.

The Bret Talley Comeback Award carries a monetary value of $1,000. This scholarship from Bret and Talley Digital Media aims to provide financial support to the recipient, enabling them to continue their educational journey or pursue their dreams further.

To be considered for the award, interested individuals should email their essay in Word Doc format to apply@brettalleycomebackaward.com. Alongside the essay, applicants must include the following information: full name (including the name in the file name), contact number, email address, name of school, enrollment status, graduation date, personal bio, and GPA.

The deadline for submissions is November 15, 2023. The winner of the Bret Talley Comeback Award by the Talley Digital Media founder will be announced on December 15, 2023, and notified via email.

Bret Talley is excited to honor individuals who have triumphed over adversity and inspire others with their remarkable stories of resilience. By recognizing and supporting these individuals, the Bret Talley Comeback Award hopes to encourage others to embrace challenges and overcome setbacks in their pursuit of success.

For more information about the Bret Talley Comeback Award, please visit our website at https://brettalleycomebackaward.com.