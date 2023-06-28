New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Computer And Peripherals Support Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442292/?utm_source=GNW

, Egyptian Maintenance Company (EMC), Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Ricoh Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Apple Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., NEC Corporation, and Canon Inc.



The global computer and peripherals support services market is expected to grow from $38.33 billion in 2022 to $39.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The computer and peripherals support services market is expected to reach $45.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6%.



The computer and peripherals support services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as computer disaster recovery, software installations, and troubleshooting maintenance services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Computer and peripherals support services refer to the external support provided for the computer that receives information, enables the computer to output information in visible and auditory form, and carries out other crucial functions.



The main connectivity types of computer and peripherals support services are wired, and wireless.Wireless connectivity refers to computer networks that are not connected by cables of any kind, with the use of a wireless network, businesses can avoid the pricey process of installing wires inside of buildings or as a means of connecting various pieces of equipment.



The various device types include input devices, output devices, and storage devices that are distributed through various distribution channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, brand stores, online stores, and others. These are used by various end-users such as commercial, and residential.



The rise in the use of computers is expected to propel the growth of the computer and peripheral support services market going forward.A computer is a programmable electrical device that takes raw data as input and processes it using a set of instructions (a programme) to produce the output.



Computers’ usefulness is based on their ability to store and access massive amounts of data that can be accessed in the future.Thus, the increase in the use of computers will positively impact the computer and peripheral support services market.



For instance, in January 2021, according to an article published by Gartner, Inc., a US-based management consulting company, In the fourth quarter of 2020, worldwide PC shipments totalled 79.4 million units, a 10.7% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. Therefore, the rise in the use of computers is driving the growth of the computer and peripheral support services market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the computer and peripherals support services market.Major companies operating in computer and peripherals support services are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, Logitech International S.A., a Switzerland-based computer manufacturer company, launched its new product, the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, This featured a comfortable, contemporary mouse and an ultra-thin keyboard. Moreover, a 2.4GHz USB receiver is provided for connectivity, and the keyboard runs on two AAA batteries. It also comes with a 1,000-dpi sensor and high-precision optical tracking for the mouse. and has unique features like wireless connectivity, whisper-quiet operation, fluidity, comfortable typing and mousing, and space-saving efficiency.



In October 2020, Sterling Group LP, a US-based private equity firm, acquired iLife Digital Technology LLC., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Sterling Group LP aims to accelerate its future growth in the market and iLife Digital would be better able to achieve its growth goals, grow its market share, and enter new regions. iLife Digital Technology LLC is a United Arab Emirates-based leading personal computer manufacturer, that provides products including tablet PCs, smartphones, laptops, 2 in 1 device, PCs, virtual reality, and wearable technology.



The regions covered in computer and peripherals support services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the computer and peripherals support services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The computer and peripherals support services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides computer and peripherals support services market statistics, including computer and peripherals support services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a computer and peripherals support services market share, detailed computer and peripherals support services market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the computer and peripherals support services industry. This computer and peripherals support services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04442292/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________