IMAC Holdings Annual Meeting of Shareholders Reminder

Shareholders are reminded to vote their shares prior to the proxy voting deadline of 7:00pm on July 4, 2023

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK) (“IMAC”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, reminds its shareholders that its Annual Meeting will be held July 5, 2023 at 11:00 am, local time, in Franklin, Tennessee.

IMAC shareholders are encouraged to read the Proxy Statement filed in connection with the Meeting in detail and cast their votes prior to the proxy voting deadline.

IMAC's Board of Directors and management recommend that shareholders VOTE FOR all proposed resolutions.

How do I vote?

If you are a stockholder of record, you may:

Vote by internet. You will find the Control number and the internet address in your Notice of Internet Availability. Registered shareholders may be able to vote through their broker of record. Vote by email. Mark, date, sign the Proxy Card and send to proxy@equitystock.com.

###

IMAC Investor Contact:

jeff@imacholdings.com