UPDATE -- Flash News: OKX Wallet Integrates Support for Eight Cosmos Chains into its Discover Portal, Growing Web3 Ecosystem and Enhancing User Access to DeFi Projects

OKX Wallet Integrates Support for Eight Cosmos Chains into its Discover Portal, Growing Web3 Ecosystem and Enhancing User Access to DeFi Projects



OKX Wallet has integrated support for eight chains belonging to Cosmos - an ecosystem of interoperable and sovereign blockchain applications and services - into its Discover Portal, growing the OKX Web3 ecosystem and further enhancing user access to decentralized applications. The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

With these integrations, users can now access the following projects via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal:



Cosmos Hub is one of the first blockchains launched on the Cosmos Network. It is an open-source point of contact for blockchains that want to join the Cosmos ecosystem and interact with one another.

Osmosis is a Cosmos SDK-based blockchain powering a native decentralized exchange. The Cosmos SDK is an open-source framework for building multi-asset public Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains, like the Cosmos Hub, as well as permissioned Proof-of-Authority (PoA) blockchains.

Junø is a proof-of-stake blockchain that allows users to stake their funds. Staking rewards are distributed to stakers every block.

IRISnet (IRIS) is a service infrastructure and protocol built using the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint consensus layer.

Axelar: A permissionless and dynamic validator set of nodes running proof-of-stake consensus.

Stargaze: A fully decentralized NFT marketplace on the Cosmos ecosystem.

Kava: A decentralized blockchain that combines the speed and interoperability of Cosmos with the developer power of Ethereum.

Kujira: A decentralized, permissionless and fully on-chain order book style token exchange.

On June 27, 2023, OKX Wallet - DEX launched a trading competition as part of its ongoing DEX brand campaign, which aims to provide users with the opportunity to "Experience the Most Powerful DEX and Cross-Chain Bridge Aggregator." OKX Wallet also recently announced its partnerships with Scroll, Rarible and Trader Joe XYZ, and is the first multi-chain wallet to support BRC-20 and Bitcoin NFT trading with the launch of its Ordinals Market.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

