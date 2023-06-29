Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Size To Grow USD 5.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 11.8%

New York, United States , June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Size is to grow from USD 1.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Messages are transmitted via sound waves through a system known as underwater acoustic communication. The frequency range used for underwater audio communication is frequently between 10 Hz and 1 MHz. Out of all the alternatives available, using headphones is the most preferred method for having these chats. Growing environmental awareness, increased use of acoustic navigation for underwater locating, and widespread use of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense are all factors that will likely cause the worldwide underwater acoustic communication market to grow throughout the forecast period. One of the key reasons driving the market is the rising acceptance of underwater acoustic communication for exploration, security, and surveillance by different end-users. As risks to national security increase, countries like the USA and Canada are increasingly employing underwater acoustic communication systems for naval and security purposes in unmanned underwater vehicles. The issues with underwater communication are expected to be solved with the aid of more research and development.

The market for underwater acoustic communication is being driven by the growing need for secure and dependable communication among end users in the defense and homeland security sectors. The growing usage of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense is a crucial factor impacting the market's growth. With the addition of more autonomous underwater vehicles and newly developed sensors that provide alternatives for surveillance and threat identification, demand for underwater acoustic communication technology is rising. The market for underwater acoustic communication will also profit from the growth of undersea exploration initiatives and the increasing demand for environmental protection. Furthermore, it is predicted that because of the sluggish transmission and delayed delivery brought on by the slower sound speed in the water, market growth would be constrained. Water has a slower sound speed in contrast. This leads to issues like signal absorption, delayed delivery, data loss due to geometric spreading, etc. These factors might obstruct the exchange of information, which would limit the market. Furthermore, bandwidth may be impacted by underwater circumstances. These substances are thought to prevent growth.

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Interface Platform (Sensor Interface and Acoustic Modem), By Application (Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Hydrography, Oceanography), By Communication Depth (Shallow Water, Medium Water, Long Water Full Ocean), By End User (Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development, Marine), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032".

The acoustic modem segment is dominating the largest market share during the forecast period.

The worldwide underwater acoustic communication market is divided into sensor interfaces and acoustic modems based on the interface platform. The sector with the biggest revenue share among these is the acoustic modem segment, which will rule the market throughout the projected period. It is projected that the growing importance of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense to support communication systems would propel the expansion of the acoustic modem industry. These systems are used for a variety of operations, including command and control, communication among divers, and remote underwater monitoring.

The environmental monitoring segment is influencing the largest market growth over the forecast period.

The worldwide underwater acoustic communication market is divided into many groups based on application, including environmental monitoring, pollution monitoring, hydrography, and oceanography. These sectors are all led by the environmental monitoring section, which is mostly used to assess and monitor the effects of near-shore infrastructure development and construction on the local ecology and the marine life below the surface.

The medium water segment is leading the market with the largest market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for underwater acoustic communication is divided into three categories based on communication depth: shallow water, medium water, and long water whole ocean. Due to new requirements for effective monitoring and secure process control systems emerging as a result of rising environmental consciousness among the general public and businesses, the medium water segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share during the forecast period.

North America is expected the second-largest growing region over the forecast period.

Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), which the US uses for a variety of defense missions, including anti-submarine warfare, security, and surveillance in response to rising security concerns in these countries, are influencing the significant market growth during the forecast period in North America. UUVs' growing use in both the defense and commercial sectors might therefore propel market growth in North America. Additionally, government workers can monitor the environment by using underwater communication gear. It is possible to evaluate how oil and gas firms act in relation to their environmental impact. These technologies enable businesses to monitor environmental contamination and take measures to decrease it. It is also possible to see climate change.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market include KONGSBERG, Ultra, EvoLogics GmbH, Hydroacoustics, Inc., Gavial Holdings, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, UniEnergy Technologies., Thales Group, Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Proserv UK Ltd., RTSYS, Subnero Pte. Ltd., JPAnalytics, SEAGNAL SAS, Underwater Wireless Modem & Communication Devices, Aquatec Group Ltd., BaltRobotics, and Nortek AS, and many others.

Recent Development

In August 2022, Researchers at Stanford University created a robot that can go deep underneath plane wrecks and other ruinous areas. Its operators could have the same perspective as OceanOneK's underwater expeditions. OceanOneK's 3D camera captures the underwater landscape in breathtaking color, and its arms and hands can get close to those of a diver.

In March 2022, Kongsberg Maritime introduced the cNODE Mantis, a new member of the cNODE product family of acoustic modems that offers the unusual capability of broadcasting a live video feed for a range of subsea installation operations.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market based on the below mentioned segments:

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By Interface Platform

Sensor Interface

Acoustic Modem

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By Application

Environmental Monitoring

Pollution Monitoring

Hydrography

Oceanography

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By Communication Depth

Shallow Water

Medium Water

Long Water Full Ocean

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By End User

Oil & Gas

Military & Defense

Homeland Security

Scientific Research & Development

Marine

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



