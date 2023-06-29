Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) Market is Expected to Hit at a Highest CAGR of 19.2%, Global Trends, Type, Revenue, Size, Share, Manufacturers, Key Drivers, Future Scope, Supply and Demand Side Analysis

Shanghai, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delvens published an exclusive market intelligence report, titled “Global Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) Market”, Revenue, and Share & Trends Analysis Report, by vehicle type, level of automation, type of manufacture, Region, Supply & Demand Side Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030. The global market for Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) registering impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. Some of the major players are General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan, Audi AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, and Tesla Inc. among others.



CASE stands for "Connected," "Autonomous / Automated," "Shared," and "Electric" vehicles. This definition discusses recent technologies that will make cars more automated and networked in the future. The notion of the automobile is being significantly altered by technological advancements in various fields as a result of consumer demand for personalized experiences and industry efforts to meet that demand.

Market Overview

Manufacturers were forced to create emission-free electrical vehicles with high torque ratings as alternatives to internal combustion engines as a result of government legislation and strict environmental policies implemented by many nations. The global CASE market is being driven by the expanding auto sector and its integration of cutting-edge technology into cars. In Germany, manufacturers including BMW, Volvo, and Nissan are testing autonomous vehicles to sell them in the ensuing years.

15 to 25 percent of all new vehicles sold globally are expected to be electrified by 2029, according to the report. The CASE industry is expanding due to automation advancements including parking assistant, adaptive braking, emergency braking, and cruise control. Parallel to this, the automobile sector in developed nations like China and India is expanding quickly due to these countries' burgeoning economies, rising levels of disposable income, and rising levels of purchasing power. Therefore, it is anticipated that these factors will raise demand for CASE during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

Passenger vehicles make up about two-thirds of demand in the Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) Market, which includes premium and luxury automobiles, SUVs, compact cars, minivans, and economical cars. Manufacturers' disproportionate investments in cutting-edge automotive technology have led to growth in the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) market.

The CASE market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket segments based on the type of manufacturer, with the Aftermarket category accounting for the majority of the worldwide CASE market. To create new EVs that adhere to the new policy, various OEMs have teamed up with domestic enterprises. The CASE market is being driven by these elements.

Regional Insights

The industry has a tremendous opportunity in the fastest-growing market, Asia Pacific, which is fueled by urbanization and a rising population.

Market Outlook

The automobile sector is going through a significant digital change. More connected, autonomous, shared, and electric cars will be available by 2030. Companies in the automotive and non-automotive sectors must act quickly to provide their dynamic consumer bases with the best-connected car experiences. Customers want personalized experiences, and businesses must provide them. To make meaningful changes, the industry's most progressive players must get involved right now.

The industry has aggressively changed gears and has embarked on an ambitious new course: "CASE" -- the push for more connected, autonomous, shared, electric vehicles and mobility solutions. This comes after more than a century of business as usual, in which internal combustion cars were sold to private consumers through wholesale channels throughout the world.

96% of new vehicles delivered globally by 2030 will have built-in connectivity, up 2X from 2020.

In contrast to 45% in 2020, 79% of new vehicles exported globally by 2030 had Level-2 autonomy or greater.

In 2030, as opposed to 1% in 2020, 26% of mobility revenues will come from new sources, such as on-demand mobility.

EVs will account for 24% of all new automobiles sold by 2030 (up from 3% in 2020).

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) market are General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan, Audi AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, and Tesla Inc. among others.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor came up with the 2022 Camry Hybrid which is priced at INR 41.70 lakh

General Motors is making this dream a reality by incorporating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into their future EVs.

Global Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) Market Table of Contents

Vehicle Type Outlook

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automation Outlook

L1

L2

L3

L4

L5





Manufacture outlook

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Austria Finland Belgium Turkey Russia Poland Hungary Czech Republic Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Vietnam New Zealand Philippines Thailand Malaysia Hong Kong Taiwan Singapore Indonesia Sri Lanka Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of South America

Middle East And Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Iran Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



Report Scope

Report Feature Descriptions Growth Rate CAGR of 19.2% during the forecasting period, 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Units Considered Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Segmentation Vehicle Type, Automation, and Region. Report Attribute Market Revenue Sizing (Global, Regional and Country Level) Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics, Company Profiling Regional Level Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Country Level Scope U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, UAE, South Africa (50+ Countries Across the Globe) Companies Profiled General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan, Audi AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, and Tesla Inc, among others. Available Customization In addition to the market data for the Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) Market, Delvens offers client-centric reports customized according to the company’s specific demand and requirements.

