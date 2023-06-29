French English

CBI ANNOUNCES FIRST NFT COLLECTION OF FOOTBALL AT ALPHAVERSE

The FAV collection will be available on Binance NFT marketplace

First NFT Mystery Boxes will launch during the summer of 2023

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), a leading blockchain company (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI), is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated first NFT collection of Football at AlphaVerse will launch on Binance NFT marketplace during the summer of 2023.

CBI, renowned for its innovative blockchain solutions, has been actively developing the Football at AlphaVerse universe (FAV) universe, a game-changing digital world dedicated to football that revolves around clubs, players, and fans. The Football at AlphaVerse 3D digital world will create and launch exclusive collections of NFTs capturing the essence of the experience, providing users with a gateway to unforgettable football memories.

Each NFT will offer real-life perks such as jerseys and game tickets, as well as distinct benefits and utility within the AlphaVerse ecosystem, granting access to exclusive events, virtual stadiums, player interactions, and much more. This integration of NFTs and the world of football will revolutionize fan engagement, immersing supporters in an unprecedented digital realm. The launch of this NFT collection is a significant milestone, offering fans and collectors a unique opportunity to engage with their favorite football-themed digital assets.

Binance NFT, recognized for its industry-leading platform and vast community, provides an ideal venue for enthusiasts and collectors to discover, trade, and engage with FAV NFTs.

As part of this launch, CBI plans to launch and list the first series of FAV NFTs on the Binance NFT marketplace during the summer of 2023. The initial release will feature a limited edition of 3,000 NFTs, each priced at $50 USD. This exclusive collection will captivate football enthusiasts, enabling them to own a part of their favorite clubs' histories through seats in digital stadiums that will offer many different perks. Furthermore, each individual purchaser will receive an exclusive gift through an airdrop at a later date.

The launch of FAV NFTs on Binance NFT marketplace will further enhance the global football community's experience, enabling fans to connect and participate in a vibrant digital marketplace.

More details regarding the launch of FAV NFTs on Binance NFT marketplace , including specific dates and further collection information, will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates on the official CBI website at www.cbicorp.io .

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, professional applications and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a recognized entrepreneur in the video game industry and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and value a portfolio of blockchain activities covering various sectors (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to leverage this technology, either through direct exploitation or partnership. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing a virtual world (metaverse) called AlphaVerse, based on blockchain technology. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 quotation group (public offer) on the Euronext Growth market. More information can be found at www.cbicorp.io.

