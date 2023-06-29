ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

29 June 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 28 June 2023, David Warnock, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought a total of 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1075 pence per share.

As a result of these transactions David Warnock and his connected persons hold a total of 30,000 ordinary shares, being 0.044% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395