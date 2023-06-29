Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 29 June 2023

No. 17/2023

ISS appoints Kasper Fangel as new Group CEO

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces - after a rigorous internal and external search process over the past three months - the appointment of Kasper Fangel as the company's new Group CEO, effective 1 September 2023. This appointment comes after the resignation of Jacob Aarup-Andersen in March, and it marks an important milestone in ISS's continued growth and strategic execution of its OneISS strategy.

With a distinguished track record in the industry and current Group Chief Financial Officer of ISS, Kasper brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this new role. Throughout his career, Kasper has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of the facility management industry. His strategic vision, coupled with a strong focus on financials, operational excellence and customer-centricity, made him the ideal choice for ISS.

Commenting on the appointment, Chair of the ISS Board of Directors, Niels Smedegaard says:

"We are delighted to welcome Kasper to the role of our new Group CEO. His focus will be to continue the execution of the OneISS strategy that will deliver the best possible outcomes for all our stakeholders. He is fully committed to deliver on our strategy, ambitions, and financial targets for the future. With his 15 years of experience already with ISS, coupled with his industry and financial knowledge and proven leadership abilities, we are confident that he will together, with the rest of the management team, successfully guide ISS through the next phase of its strategic journey.”

Kasper expressed his delight and commitment to leading ISS into the future, saying:

"It is with great pride and honour to be appointed the leader of this great people company - a company known for its people-centric culture and its commitment to delivering exceptional workplace experiences and facility management solutions. I look forward to continuing to partner closely with the incredibly skilled and talented team at ISS to further advance the solid groundwork laid by my predecessor. By working collectively, we will continue to improve our range of services, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and surpass our customers' expectations".

Jacob Aarup-Andersen will remain at ISS until 31 August 2023 and will commence an onboarding with Kasper, over the next 2 months, to ensure a smooth transition. ISS has initiated a search process for the new Group CFO which will include both internal and external candidates. The appointment of a new Group CFO will be made in due course.

“On behalf of the ISS Board of Directors, we would like to thank Jacob for his leadership and commitment over the past 3 years. There is no doubt that Jacob has had an immensely positive impact on ISS and that the company is now in much better shape compared to a few years back. I would like to wish both Kasper and Jacob all the best in their new roles,” says Niels Smedegaard.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2022, Group revenue was DKK 76.5 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





