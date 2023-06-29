ALSTOM SA: Alstom, Northrail and RIVE Private Investment sign a framework contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives including services

English French

Alstom, Northrail and RIVE Private Investment sign a framework contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives including services

First locomotives homologated to run at 160 kilometres per hour in the European corridor (Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, and Poland)

Investment reali s ed by RIVE Private Investment’s transportation fund ( RTAIF )

Northrail acting as asset manager and lessor for and on behalf of RIVE Private Investment





29 June 2023 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and Northrail AG have completed a framework contract for 50 multi-system Traxx Universal locomotives with a full-service maintenance package for up to 16 years. The investment was arranged and structured by Northrail for the Paris-based infrastructure investment company RIVE Private Investment (RIVE). Northrail will, on behalf of RIVE, act as asset manager and lessor of the locomotives.

The base order includes 15 multi-system locomotives and eight years of full-service maintenance. The maximum contract value amounts up to 370 million euro. Production will take place at the Alstom site in Kassel, Germany, and is scheduled to start in 2025.

These multi-system Traxx Universal locomotives will be the first of their kind to be homologated in France that can run at a speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour in a European corridor comprising the following six countries: Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, and Poland. The multi-system locomotives can be used for freight and passenger transport. The services package will provide for a high availability of the locomotives, and thus a good reliability. Thanks to the network of depots and mobile service teams across Europe, the locomotives will enjoy full cross-country maintenance.

All locomotives will be equipped with ATLAS, Alstom’s onboard solution for the European Train Control System (ETCS). The Europe-wide standardised train control system for seamless cross-border traffic enables higher speeds and frequencies on the railways. It saves time and energy and thereby enables an even cleaner freight transport.

Müslüm Yakisan, President of the DACH Region at Alstom, said: “The Traxx locomotives are an innovative investment in the future of rail transport. With more than 150 years of experience and worldwide references, Alstom is pleased to further contribute to the digitalisation and sustainability of rail transport. Given the long-term maintenance agreement, Northrail will also benefit from optimised and plannable life cycle costs as well as maximum availability of the locomotives.”

Michael Trentzsch, Member of the Executive Board of Northrail, added: “With this innovative new multi-system locomotive, which in particular includes the homologation for France, we are very pleased to again being a first mover in the locomotive leasing industry. Thus, we very much look forward to receiving the first locomotive in 2025 and therewith further fostering our relationship with Alstom.”

Camille Brunel, Partner at RIVE, declared: “This first order with Alstom is a testimony of our trust in Alstom’s new products and innovation capabilities. This order made through our leasing platform established with our longstanding partner Northrail will further strengthen the rail strategy of RIVE. By supporting innovation and bringing efficient products to the operators, RIVE is actively contributing to Europe’s energy and environmental transition policy.”

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.







Northrail, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a leading leasing provider and asset manager of rolling stock in Europe. Northrail manages a portfolio of around 440 locomotives, multiple unit trains and passenger coaches for freight and passenger transport in Europe with an investment volume of more than one billion euros. In addition, Northrail develops and structures innovative railway investments for and with international partners and institutional investors. The fleet under Northrail’s management includes state-of-the-art electric and hybrid locomotives and battery-electric regional trains as well as traditional shunting and universal locomotives. In addition, Northrail develops tailor-made rental services for its customers and also organises the maintenance of the vehicles it leases. Further information on Northrail is available at: www.northrail.eu







Founded in 2013, RIVE Private Investment is an independent investment group specialising in sustainable infrastructure and tangible assets (specialised aviation, rail, specialised maritime, etc.). RIVE Private Investment benefits from the solid technical and financial expertise of its team of 22 investment professionals based in Paris, Geneva, and Luxembourg. Since its inception, RIVE Private Investment has financed €2.3 billion of assets through more than 100 transactions.



